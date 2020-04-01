WaterAid aims to supports 90 health care facilities in COVID-19 prevention

Maravi Express

WaterAid in Malawi has pledged to support a total of 90 health care facilities in Malawi with handwashing supplies to help in prevention of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to inculcate a culture of hygiene.

This was said by WaterAid in Malawi Country Director, Mercy Masoo on Tuesday when her organization handed over handwashing facilities and other supplies to Bwaila Hospital and Lilongwe Main Market.

Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malawi yet, WaterAid in Malawi has intensified the pandemic’s prevention drive by supporting healthcare facilities and markets with supplies and COVID-19 messages.

Masoo said healthcare facilities and markets should have the sanitation and hygiene facilities which will help in prevention of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

“I have gone around the hospital and I am impressed to see some handwashing stations,” she said. “We are here to supplement what you are already doing and we commend you for promoting handwashing.

“If you do not have WASH facilities in places like this, where a lot of people come when they are sick, it is easy for others to get infected.

“Most of the infectious diseases are prevented by washing hands with soap. We want to lessen the burden by supporting the health care facilities.

“We will be supporting a total of 90 health care facilities in Malawi,” she said.

District Nursing and Midwifery Officer at Bwaila Hospital, Bertha Kaudza, said WaterAid has come at the right time to hold their hand.

“We are grateful to WaterAid for this donation, you are the first to help us with the supplies which will help us to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Kaudza said.

“We appeal to other stakeholders to help us too so that together we can prevent this disease which has already caused suffering and death in other countries,” she said.

In an interview at Lilongwe Main Market on Tuesday, Councillor Reuben Thundu, said duty bearers should encourage Malawians to embrace hygiene behaviours.

“People should know that handwashing is something that they should do regularly. What I have seen so far is that people see the need to wash hands and this should continue happening.

“We are grateful to WaterAid for the support. About 1 million people visit this market everyday. I appeal to other well-wishers to also help us with handwashing facilities and supplies so that we are well-prepared,” the Councillor said.

Apart from handwashing facilities, WaterAid Malawi also handed over supplies such as chlorine, laundry soap and buckets.

On Monday, WaterAid also donated supplies to Lilongwe City Council in recognition of the Council’s role in promoting sanitation and hygiene.

Apart from the supplies to Lilongwe City Council, WaterAid in Malawi — in collaboration with the Ministry of Health — is involved in awareness campaign on COVID-19 through messages broadcast on television, radio, social media and newspapers.

When she handed over the supplies, Masoo had said in their response, they go beyond health care facilities and believes in collaboration to achieve maximum results.

She put emphasis that COVID-19 is spread through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes and the common symptoms include high fever, tiredness and dry cough.

To prevent infection and to slow transmission of COVID-19, the public is encouraged to wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, or clean the hands with alcohol-based hand rub.

The public is also asked to maintain at least 1 metre distance between persons (especially in closed spaces) and to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

“When coughing or sneezing, people are encouraged use the inside elbow to prevent droplets from spreading.

“Keep safe, protect yourself and others. Avoid spreading the virus,” says WaterAid.