Water & Sanitation Minister Abida Mia applauds SRWB’s plans to replenish Zomba Mountain forest reserve with 150,000 trees

By Solister Mogha, MANA

Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) on Saturday planted 20,000 tree seedlings on Zomba Plateau’s forest reserve to improve vegetative cover around Mulunguzi Dam catchment eventually stopping siltation which compromises water level.

Minister of Water & Sanitation, Abida Mia joined SRWB’s tree planting exercese and applauded management for planning to replenish the mountain with a target of 150,000 trees in the current 2024/2025 forestry season.

Mia observed that there had been serious deforestation of Zomba plantation in recent years, saying SRWB’s afforestation drive was commendable as it will improve water flow into the dam hence the need to restore the plateaus past glory of thick vegetation.

“I am glad to learn that the board will plant 150,000 trees this year of which 100,000 will be planted in the Ku Chawe catchment. This is the way to go,” the Minister said.





Mia further observed that there will not be fear of Mulunguzi Dam drying as has been the case in recent years following irresponsible tree harvests.

“Few weeks ago, I came here to see the status of the dam. It was so disheartening to see the low water level in the dam. Although water level has now improved but we need more trees so that the dam should have water all year round,” she said while appealing to various stakeholders to embrace tree planting exercise.

SRWB Chief Executive Officer, Duncan Chambamba said 98% of trees which they planted around the dam and other parts of the plateau survived due to a number of interventions — among them being monitoring tree seedlings growth and caring, protecting the seedlings from factors that contribute to destruction.

“We dont just plant and abandon the trees, we care for them and we make sure we have fire breaks in all our catchments in the region,” Chambamba said.

Various stakeholders took part in the SRWB tree planting, among them; the Malawi Defense Force, Malawi Police Service, Raiply Limited, Malawi Housing Corporation, and learners from various schools in Zomba.