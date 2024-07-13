Water & Sanitation Minister, Abida Mia applauds efforts to improve menstrual hygiene for girls

* Encouraged mothers, communities and schools to support girls in continuing their education regardless of their menstrual periods



* Government to build toilets around schools, create changing rooms and ensure there is access to water in many schools

By Lynnette Chataika, MANA

Minister of Water & Sanitation, Abida Mia has expressed her satisfaction with organisations working towards enhancing sanitation for young girls and women by creating reusable and reliable sanitary pads.

Speaking at Pinda Primary School in Mchinji on Friday during the commemoration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Mia encouraged mothers, communities and schools to support girls in continuing their education regardless of their menstrual periods.

“I commend you all for what you are doing and as government, we will build toilets around schools, create changing rooms and ensure there is access to water in many schools,” Mia said.

Present at the event was Executive Director for Water Environmental Sanitation Network, Willies Mwandira, who emphasised the need for affordable and effective menstrual products.

He praised Water Aid organisation for training primary school girls and women to make reusable menstrual pads,” saying: “I think that should be the way to go.”

Eziz Hellenov, deputy representative of the United Nations Population Fund, highlighted the importance of education for girls and the role of the community in providing essential menstrual hygiene products.

“The future of the country lies in educated girls,” Hellenov said. “The community should build towards providing essential menstrual hygiene products so that girls can attend school without fear or shame.”

The commemoration brought together various development partners such as Norwegian Church Aid/Dan Church Aid, Plan International and other organisations that promote the rights of children and women.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Minister Mia commended Chikwawa District Council for being exemplary in management and implementation of Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) projects, which supplements the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) financing arrangement.

She was speaking at the launch of the district’s 2023-2024 GESD projects at Matsukambiya Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Ngabu in Chikwawa and Mia — who is also Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombezi, commended the District Commissioner and Council staff for their prudent use of GESD funds.

“I’m pleased with the Council’s collective achievements; our teamwork has significantly contributed to the district’s positive outcomes in the recent Local Authority Performance Assessment (LAPA),” she told the media.

During the event, Mia also officially launched construction of a new health post under GESD project at Matsukambiya Village which is expected to serve over 15,000 residents from surrounding communities.

District Commissioner for Chikwawa, Nardin Kamba, expressed satisfaction with the district’s performance as reflected in the LAPA results, which secured funds for the 2023-2024 GESD projects.

Kamba emphasised the importance of integrity in project execution, urging building contractors to refrain from corrupt practices that compromise the quality of infrastructure.

“I would like to urge contractors to uphold integrity, our community deserves quality projects, free from corruption,” Kamba said.

The construction of Matsukambiya Health Post commenced on Tuesday and is scheduled for completion by September this year and apart from health post, the district will also build one at Bereu and complete Tizola maternity wings.

Also to be completed are Mapelera Primary Education Advisor’s house; two staff houses for Nsangwe Health Centre and Gola CDSS classroom block; renovation of Nambesa Primary School classroom block; Nkhate and Kanzimbi health posts; Nkhwangwa and Ndakwera CDSS classroom blocks, among other projects.—Reporting in Chikwawa by Willy Kadewere & Leah Malimbasa, MANA