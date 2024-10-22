Water and Sanitation Minister Abida Mia calls for improved hygiene practices

* There is need for intervention that will ensure increased access to safely managed sanitation for all Malawians

* Good sanitation and hygiene practices should be lifestyle both during the Sanitation Week and beyond

By Tione Andsen, MANA

At the launch of Sanitation Week and commemoration of Global Hand Washing Day held yesterday at Chinsapo UNICEF ground in Lilongwe, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia said communities need to adopt improved hygiene practices by constructing improved latrines and use them.

She added that communities need to install and use hand washing facilities and to manage their waste properly.

Mia noted that for the past two years, the country struggled to contain cholera and one of the solutions to combat such diseases was washing hands: “Most places have turned into solid waste dumpsites — this puts all in danger of getting water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) related diseases.”

She thus called for massive investments to enhance progress in sanitation and hygiene and appealed to all communities to join hands in observing Sanitation Week.

“There is need for intervention that will ensure increased access to safely managed sanitation for all Malawians,” she said, emphasising that good sanitation and hygiene practices should be lifestyle both during the week and beyond.

She disclosed that during the Sanitation Week, there would be several activities aimed at raising awareness.

On their part, WASH non-governmental organisation representative, Willies Mwandira promised to work together with the Ministry in order to improve sanitation and hygiene activities in the country.

He said good sanitation and hygiene translates into proper development agenda hence the need for collaborative efforts in strengthening them.

Also present was Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City West, George Zulu, who asked for proper waste management, saying others are making a living from waste products.

He encouraged the communities to make sure that their waste products are managed in such a way that they can be turned into manure.

“You should wash your hands with soap before eating and not washing hands with soap after eating,” he said. “The most important things to do away with germs is the need to clean your hand with soap before eating.”

Traditional Authority (TA) Malili said washing hands remains essential to every community in order to avoid the further spread of WASH-related diseases, stressing that during this mango season, there was need to tread carefully, emphasising on washing the fruits before eating would remain ideal.

Every year, the world commemorates Global Handwashing Day on October 15.