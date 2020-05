Almost three weeks since Mzuzu City Council employees started staging a sit-in over non-payment of four months’ wages, most of the operations in the city have stalled.

Some of the notable effects of the industrial sit-in, include non-collection of refuse from public places.

Waste continues to pile up in several places within the once so called ‘Green City’.

Malawi News Agency crew of Salome Gangire and Gracian Jeke visited several refuse collection sites and captured the ugly scenes.