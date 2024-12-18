Warning of Level 6 heatwave over Shire Valley and Level 4 on other areas

* Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can pose serious health risks, especially to vulnerable people



* Such as the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions

By Duncan Mlanjira

Soon after the exit moderate tropical storm CHIDO, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) is alerting the public to expected a prolonged period of hot and uncomfortable weather (heatwave) which is expected over most areas for the next 5 days from tomorrow till Monday, December 19-23.

The DCCMS says this heatwave, coupled with dryness, which is anticipated over many places, will result into moisture stresses in some areas and its significant Level 6 is expected over Shire Valley and Level 4 elsewhere.

It warns that “prolonged exposure to extreme heat can pose serious health risks, especially to vulnerable people, such as the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions”.

The public is thus advised to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if they don’t feel thirsty and to dress appropriately by wearing light, loose-fitting clothing and to use sunscreen to protect the skin from harmful sunlight.

The public should also avoid intensive activities, especially during the hottest part of the day from 11h00 to 15h003.

Daytime maximum temperatures are forecasted to rise significantly, with the following projections:

* Shire Valley: Temperatures to reach 43°C; +6°C, more than average;

* Lakeshore areas: Temperature to reach 36°C; +5°C more than average;

* SouthernHighlands:Temperaturestoreach34°C; +4°C more than average;

* Central areas: Temperature to exceed 33°C; +5°C more than average; and

* Northern areas:Temperaturestoreach32°C;+4°C more than average.