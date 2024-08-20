Wanton cutting down trees still rampant

Malawi’s News Agency

Unauthorised cutting down of trees and excessive charcoal production in protected areas without taking responsibility for planting trees continues to be reasons why Malawi still faces climate change induced challenges.

Prolonged dry spells, droughts and flash floods, among others, in some parts of the country are slowly turning into seasonal rhythm.

If no strict measures are implemented soon, Malawi will be paying for excessive and unauthorised charcoal burners despite President Dr Lazarus Chakwera stressing the need for taking care of existing trees and also encouraging collaborative efforts from communities to combat climate change and curb its impacts.

Meanwhile, the Department of Forestry continues to work tirelessly, collaborating with local communities around protected areas and forest reserves to preserve natural and artificial forest and building resilient communities that can put environmental conservation at heart.

“Tikuchitapo chani posamala chilengedwe?”; Malawi News Agency (MANA) journalist, Paul Madise, captured a site close to Simama Hotel in Lilongwe where chunks of wood are sold throughout the year.