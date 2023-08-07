Wanderers, Santhe Admarc to complete last FDH Bank Cup semifinal slot on Saturday

* After beating Zingwangwa United 4-1 in the Round of 16 on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium

* Defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets in semis after struggling to shrug of Extreme FC after post match penalties

* MAFCO see off Bangwe All Stars; Dedza United oust Moyale Barracks — both after post match penalties

By Duncan Mlanjira

In the last Round of 16 match of the FDH Bank Cup played at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday, Mighty Wanderers thumped Zingwangwa United 4-1 to book a place in the quarterfinals to face Santhe Admarc on Saturday, August 12.

Though Zingwangwa United were no match for the Nomads, the Southern Region Football League outfit showed some tenacity that saw them claiming a consolation goal through Mwai Banda while Wanderers scored through Gaddie Chirwa, Isaac Kaliati, Chiukepo Msowoya and Francis Mkonda.

Meanwhile, defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets, MAFCO and Dedza Dynamos are through to the semifinals of the FDH Bank Cup with all qualifying after post-match penalties as all their games ended in stalemate after 90 minutes.

Nyasa Big Bullets were away at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday against Extreme FC where they were stunned when Gregory Mwase scored Extreme’s goal after 21 minutes.

As the hosts defended perfectly and with just a minute to the final whistle, Ephraim Kondowe netted the equaliser and the defending champions went on to win 4-2 in post-match penalties.

In Blantyre, Bangwe All Stars lost to MAFCO FC at home as they failed to utilise the chances they had during the match which resulting to a goalless draw by the end of 90 minutes.

In the post-match penalties, Bangwe’s Yamikani Mologeni missed his spot kick of the five while MAFCO scored all their penalties to book a place in the Semifinals.

On Sunday, Moyale Barracks kissed goodbye to the FDH Bank Cup after a 3-2 post match penalty loss to Dedza Dynamos at Dedza Stadium.

Gastin Simkonda was the first to score for Moyale in the 10th minute before Limbani Phiri’s spot-kick equaliser at 32.

To reach this far, Mighty Wanderers went past Mpondasi FC and Kamuzu Barracks while Zingwangwa United beat Mayamiko Stars with Santhe Admarc beating TNM Super League side Mighty Tigers in Round of 32.

The defending champions first saw off Ndirande Stars in Round of 32 before triumphing over Balaka Stars while Extreme FC first beat St. Gabriel Zitha before seeing off Mbabvi United 1-0 in the Round of 16.

Dedza Dynamos beat Chitipa United in Round of 32 and Ekwendeni Hammers in Round of 16 while Moyale Barracks saw off Iponga FC and Silver Strikers.

Bangwe All Stars first dated Ekwaiweni Tafika Sport Academy and Civil Service United while MAFCO FC saw off Ekwendeni Hard Knockers and Blue Eagles.

The full list of lower league side that qualified from their respective leagues were Leyman Pampers, Iponga FC, Ntaja United, Ndirande Stars, Mpondasi FC, Mbabvi United, St. Gabriel Zitha, Ekwaiweni Tafika Sport Academy, Balaka FC, Chilumba Barracks, Santhe Admarc, Mayamiko Stars and Zingwangwa United.

The FDH Bank Cup is sponsored at K120 million with K30 million earmarked for the champions this year.