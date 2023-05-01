Wanderers maintain lead in 2023 TNM Super League title race; With 2022 champs closely 2 points behind

* Bullets and Silver Strikers have 7 points — after they drew 1-1 against each in their opening match

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mighty Wanderers beat visiting Ekwendeni Hammers 2-1 on Saturday to maintain their two points lead over 2022 champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers.

The Nomads have nine points picked from three wins in the past three weeks, while Bullets and Silver Strikers have 7 points — after these two drew 1-1 against each in their opening match.

The Bullets, who struggled to beat 1-0 top flight league debutantes, Extreme FC, are second though having been separated from the Bankers through goal difference.

The champions have so far scored six goals and conceded one while Silver also have six goals but conceded two while the leaders, Wanderers have scored seven and conceded once.

The next games for the top three are against Mighty Tigers for the Nomads on Sunday May 7 at Mpira Stadium; against Moyale for Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday and against Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium also on Saturday.

The bottom three earmarked for relegation are Kamuzu Barracks (14th); Extreme FC (15th) and Red Lions (16th) — all having one points each from three games played.