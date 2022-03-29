Wanderers fans call for immediate removal of Humphrey Mvula for “gross mismanagement of club affairs”

The fans marching from Lali Lubani Road to Mvula’s residence

* The fans say Mvula’s lack of internal corporate governance has brought the name of the mighty club into unnecessary disrepute

* This is a second petition against Mvula as he also received one on March 1

* It faulted him as the root cause of the divisions in the team

By Duncan Mlanjira

It never pours but rains for Mighty Wanderers FC Limited’s Board secretary, Humphrey Mvula as the team’s fans have petitioned him to immediately resign for what they have described as “gross mismanagement of club affairs” that include “deliberate lack of internal corporate governance”.

This is a second petition against Mvula as he also received one on March 1 from the club’s technical team that faulted him as the root cause of the divisions in the team.

In that petition, he was alleged to be seeking sympathy from supporters by claiming that the Board of the limited company does not want to work with Thom Mpinganjira, of which he is its president.

Now the same supporters have revolted against him as they marched against him from Wanderers club house at Lali Lubani Road to Mvula’s residence at BCA in Limbe — to be presented the petition that is copied to Mpinganjira; Football Association of Malawi (FAM); Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and all Board members of Mighty Wanderers FC.

They say Mvula’s lack of internal corporate governance has brought the name of the “mighty club into unnecessary disrepute and administration mess which are not in line with club licensing”.

They allege that he avoids board meetings to make crucial decisions and that he holds club meetings at his BCA residence.

“In the very best interest of our mighty club, we have sadly noted that Mr. Mvula fails to appreciate properly instituted structures of the club, and has on numerous occasions turned the club into his personal asset in making decisions and executing tasks, that require decisions of the board, and or, technical or administrative collective decisions.

“Unlike our arch rivals, the pathway to turn our club into a fully commercialized institution are not materializing, largely because of the unwarranted conduct of Mr. Mvula.

“As concerned supporters, we can’t watch our club being turned into a laughing stock, as the maladministration being propelled by Mr. Mvula also affects the performance of the team in the field of play.

“We cannot, and we will never pretend all is well at our club. It remains our core duty to see to it that our club is run by capable people who have the interest of the club at heart.

“There is no space within Mighty Wanderers noble space of any person who thinks of his interest first before the Club’s.”

Thus the supporters say this is not subject for negotiations but a removal which he should start himself by resigning.

“It must be noted and appreciated as concerned Supporters that we know our boundaries and jurisdiction, we do not want to be misconstrued badly, should Mr. Mvula still think to hold unpopular decision to stay on within the club circles, in any capacity.

“We have been patient and exercised restraint in following the sad episodes that have been happening at our beloved club, such patience has finally disappeared, and we have climb the last radar of action.

“At a club, which has a large following in the country, we do not believe in using force and ultimatums in making our decisions, we only do so, where we feel the existence of our club is under extreme danger.

“In the latter case, we never relent, and this is the stage that we are in now, unfortunately.”

They contend that for the team to “restore to the rightful spaces of the football fraternity, Mvula should relinquish his duty “as matter of urgency, saying “there is no any other Mighty Wanderers — there is only one — and we shall always safeguard it from enemies who masquerade as administrators”.

The supporters, through their chairperson, Dennis Chitsuro, also demand accurate and transparent report on all financial transactions during Mvula’s tenure of office.

In the March 1 statement quoted some general misunderstanding of some supporters, media houses, board members and the nation at large that portrays as if some members of the team were against Thom Mpinganjira.

The letter from directors — Chancy Gondwe; Gift Mkandawire; Adelaide Migogo; Samuel Mponda; Member of Parliament Ulemu Chilapondwa; Limbani Magomero; Ernest Maganga and Mervin Nkunika — contended that they appreciate and love the role entrusted on Mpinganjira, saying they “believe he is the best thing that has happened to the company at the moment”.

They, thus outlined reasons for his removal that included him making unilateral decisions committing the company to potential sponsors without being sanctioned from the specific committees of the board.

He was also accused of managing the team without the blessings of the football development and management committee; that he has been committing the company to business people without the knowledge/blessings of the business development committee as well as hiring and firing of technical staff and management of finances of the team single-handedly.

“In short he is the company himself. He does all this, for his personal glory. He has turned the company into his personal farm,” they had said.

A day after this petition, these directors received their own petition signed by the players themselves, who demanded their immediate resignation, saying they were concerned of the way the five board members had been handling the affairs of the club which in turn affect them as “a team of players who form the core fabric of the institution”.

However, our sources allege that the letter was authored by Mvula himself and forced the players to sign it in which the five were accused of being at the forefront of attracting negative publicity on Wanderers for the past six months.

That letter said: “…time and again, Board members have been imposing themselves in activities and assertions which are more on destroying Wanderers”.

“According to our findings, we have noted with regret that out of the 24 board members of Wanderers, the five have been in the forefront instilling negative publicity through the official and social media.

“This has resulted in the team not having a good name that would attract sponsors to come and invest in Wanderers FC.

“It must be appreciated that as directors, you have other means of income thereby able to survive without depending on Wanderers. On the contrary, as players, our survival is football and our team is Wanderers — which means that your behavior affects us as players and our families economically, socially and morally.”

Thus the letter contended that the five “step down forthwith” as it is their belief that if they “will step aside the situation at Wanderers will improve and raise the required morale within the team”.