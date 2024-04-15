Wanderers expected to show their might against another debutantes Creck Sporting at home on Saturday

* Following their two wins in their opening matches, Creck Sporting are on second position of the table

By Duncan Mlanjira

Having triumphed 3-0 over TNM Super League 2024 debutantes, FOMO FC at their home Mulanje Park on Sunday, Mighty Wanderers are expected by their fans to flex their might once more when they face another rookie in the top flight league, Creck Sporting on Saturday.

Having had their two wins in their opening campaign for the title — with a 3-1 win over Super League experienced side Mighty Tigers in Week 1 at Nankhaka; followed by another 3-2 home triumph over Moyale on Sunday — the rookies are at Kamuzu Stadium against the Nomads.

Following their two wins, Creck Sporting are on second position of the table while Wanderers, who first drew 1-1 with Kamuzu Barracks, are 4th.

Silver Strikers — who were on 2nd place after Week 1 — have claimed the top spot with goal difference of 4 following their second win after beating Bangwe All Stars 3-1 on Sunday.

While Mzuzu City Hammers, who were 6th at end of Week 1, also have six points but are 3rd on goal difference having moved three places up following their 2-1 win over debutantes Baka City, who are on the relegation zone (15th) having also lost 0-1 to Karonga United in their debut appearance of the top flight league.

Silver Strikers are on the road for Week 3 to face Dedza Dynamos on Sunday at Dedza Stadium, a tough terrain for visiting teams where Nyasa Big Bullets drew 1-1 in Week 1.

Mzuzu City Hammers will be in Blantyre on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium to face Mighty Tigers, who first lost to Creck before drawing 0-0 with 2023 champions Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

FOMO FC, who occupy the 9th place, will be up against 7th-placed Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday at Civo Stadium — the debutantes’ first away match in the long race for the title and trying to escape relegation.

Rookies Baka City, who are on red zone of relegation (15th) along by Dedza United on 14th and Bangwe All Stars (16th), will be up against MAFCO at home at Karonga Stadium with Moyale (12th) dating 5th-placed Civil Service United.

Bangwe All Stars will be fighting to get out of the relegation zone as they host Karonga United on Sunday at Mpira Stadium while Chitipa United will play host to the champions Nyasa Big Bullets at Karonga Stadium on Sunday.

The 2023 title holders and quadruple champions Nyasa Big Bullets — who are gunning for their 18th title since the top flight league was formed in 1986 and the 6th consecutive of the TNM Super League titles — have moved from 5th in Week 1 to 11th following their two draws.

Kamuzu Barracks (10th) and Nyasa Big Bullets share two points but separated by goals scored while MAFCO are on 12th place with 1 point sharing with 13th-placed Mighty Tigers but MAFCO have scored two goals and conceded two while Tigers scored one and conceded three.

So the race is on to dethrone champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, who won a historic quadruple last season, — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup, the Airtel Top 8 as well as the season opener, the FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield 2023, which they defended in this year’s edition after beating Silver Strikers through post-match penalties.

Meanwhile, Chitipa United’s Ramadan Ntafu is first player to score a hat-trick of the TNM Super League 2024 leading his team to beat Karonga United 4-1.

Ntafu is followed on three goals by league rookie Babangida Ishaya, who scored a brace when his team Creck Sporting beat experienced Moyale FC 3-2 and now has three goals after he netted one in their 3-1 over Mighty Tigers in Week 1.

Four players have two goals each — Isaac Msiska (Mzuzu City Hammers), Adiel Kaduya & Binwell Katinji (Silver Strikers) and Blessings Mwalilino (Karonga United).

With one goal apiece are Promise Kamwendo (Dedza Dynamos), Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Nkhoma, Raphael Phiri, Prince Phiri (Moyale), Benard Chimaimba, Yohane Malunga (MAFCO), Hassan Luwembe (FOMO), Charles Chipala (Silver Strikers), Haji Wali & Dalitso Nahipa (Creck Sporting), Masambero Kalua (Mighty Tigers), Christopher Kumwembe, Felix Zulu, Wisdom Mpinganjira & Peter Cholopi (Mighty Wanderers), Zeliat Nkhoma & Samuel Gunda (Kamuzu Barracks), Yasin Rashid (Mzuzu City Hammers), Joseph Mwabungu (Baja City), Kelvin Kadzinje, Muhamad Biason & Emmanuel Saviel (Civil Service United), Patrick Phiri (Bangwe All Stars), George Chiomba (Creck Sporting) and Stimela Muyira (Chitipa United).