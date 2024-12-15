Wanderers end Panthers FC’s giant killing fairytale run the Castel Challenge Cup 2024

* Panthers reached this far having knocked out four TNM Super League giants, MAFCO, Silver Strikers, Chitipa United and Civil Service United



By Duncan Mlanjira

Mighty Wanderers have beaten Lilongwe-based Panthers FC 3-0 this afternoon to qualify for the final of the Castel Challenge Cup 2024 — and ending the Chipiku Stores Premier Division side’s giant killing fairytale run in the competition.

Panthers reached this far having knocked out four TNM Super League giants, MAFCO, Silver Strikers, Chitipa United and Civil Service United — all through post-match penalties and after a barren first half today it seemed the match would go to the same penalties.

But Wanderers proved their superiority through Clement Nyondo (57′), Blessings Singini (68′) and Gaddie Chirwa (88′) to book their place in the final in which they will meet semifinal winners between defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Mzuzu City Hammers on Tuesday.

The defending champions beat MMF Marine 3-1 yesterday in the quarterfinals through goals from Lloyd Aaron (19′), Wongani Lungu (42′) and Alick Lungu (62′) while MMF Marine’s consolation was from Alex Mbewe in the 53rd.

In the quarterfinals played on Wednesday, Wanderers thrashed Super League-relegated side, Bangwe All Stars in which Clement Nyondo claimed a hat-trick with one each from Misheck Botomani and Cameroonian striker Thierry Tanjong Sama.

The Nomads are hungry for a cup title after ending trophy-less last season and also failing to win the TNM Super League and been booted from the FDH Bank Cup and the Airtel Top 8.

Meanwhile, Clement Nyondo now has scored 9 goals to his credit in the Castel Challenge Cup following his goal today with ousted Chitipa United’s Andrew Joseph having 5 in the race for Castel Challenge Cup 2024 Golden Boot.

Andrew Joseph scored all five goals when Chitipa United thrashed Afanaafana 5-0 in the Round of 32 on November 7 while Nyondo claimed four when the Nomads annihilated Chipoka United 10-1 in the Round of 32 — heaping their disappointment for being beaten 1-0 by Silver Strikers in the Airtel Top 8 semifinal and the hat-trick on Wednesday.

Next with three goals are Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets) and ousted Civil Service United’s Matthew Hamzah, which he scored when they beat Chimbiya 5-0 in the same round.

While two apiece are from three players; Emmanuel Allan (Kamuzu Barracks); Babatunde Adepoju (Nyasa Big Bullets) and Chimwemwe Chunga (Mzuzu City Hammers).

The goal assessment is by Maravi Express from the results posted on Football Association of Malawi Facebook page and yet to be verified and confirmed.

Meanwhile, Wanderers were voted 2024 Best Male Football Team in the MCB Entertainers of Year ahead of TNM Super League Champions, Silver Strikers and champions of the FDH Bank Cup 2024 and Airtel Top 8 2024, Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Nomads’ TNM Super League Golden Boot winner with 17 goals, Isaac Kaliati, was voted Best Male Footballer; Best Sports Personality and Entertainer of the Entertainers (male).

Kaliati’s 17 goals in the TNM Super League 2024 were five away from contenders, George Chaomba of Creck Sporting Club and Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma (both 12).