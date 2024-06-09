Wanderers dig deep to salvage a 2-2 draw in friendly match against Bangwe All Stars

Cameroonian Tanjong was featured in the First XI

* Bangwe All Stars are on red relegation position 14 on the TNM Super League 2024 title campaign

* With six points from nine games played of one win, three draws and five losses

* While Wanderers are 4th with 15 points from four wins, three draws and two losses

By Duncan Mlanjira

With nine players out on international duty with the Malawi national teams — four in the senior Flames and five in Under-23 — Mighty Wanderers were two goals down against Bangwe All Stars till the 57th minute and equalised in the 77th to force a 2-2 draw of the friendly game they arranged at Kamuzu Stadium yesterday.

Mighty Wanderers contributed defenders Stanley Sanudi and Lawrence Chaiya and midfielders Blessings Singini and Wisdom Mpinganjira for the Flames’ FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers against São Tomé e Príncipe (won 3-1 on Thursday at Bingu National Stadium) and Equatorial Guinea — whom they play in Malabo tomorrow.

Five are with the Under-23 national team who are preparing for the COSAFA Cup 2024 — Chimwemwe Nkhoma, Chembezi Chihoma, Samson Banda, Dan Kudonto and Wallace Adam.

Bangwe All Stars are on red relegation position 14th on the TNM Super League 2024 title campaign with six points from nine games played of one win, three draws and five losses while Wanderers are 4th with 15 points from four wins, three draws and two losses.

The result against the giants, though depleted after missing out the nine players, can inspire Bangwe All Stars to fight against relegation as they scored in the 22nd minute through Sebastian Chinsomba with Shukuran Goba increasing the lead to 2-0 in the 29th.

The two teams took their half time break at 2-0 and it took 12 minutes after recess for Wanderers to pull one back in the 57th through Clement Nyondo while Francis Mkonda pulled level in 77th — heading home from a corner kick.

The much touted new signing, Cameroonian forward, Sama Thierry Tanjong was used in Meke Mwase’s First XI but was pulled out 30 minutes into the game together with Vitumbiko Kumwenda and were replaced by Gaddie Chirwa and Clement Nyondo.

Nicknamed Predator, Tanjong’s debut match for the Nomads was the 3-1 win against Dedza Dynamos and while it was expected of him to make his mark, he was ineffective and was also taken out as second half resumed at 1-1.

Looking like it might end at 1-1 against Dedza, Wanderers brought in Isaac Kaliati who changed the complexity of the game and went on to score a brace — in the 51st minute and the 64th — a performance that earned him Man of the Match award.

With 21 more games to play, Silver Strikers lead the TNM Super League 2024 with 25 points from eight wins and one draw — seven points ahead of second-placed Kamuzu Barracks (18 points); nine ahead of 3rd-placed Mzuzu City Hammers (16); 10 ahead of 4th-placed Mighty Wanderers (15) and 11 ahead of defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets (14).