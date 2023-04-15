Wanderers challenged to aim for titles to keep more sponsors coming; As Mukuru, Ekhaya Farm Foods pump in K760m package

Sponsorship signing by Ekhaya Farm Foods and Mukuru representive

* Sponsors shun to support or associate with teams whose records are not good for fear of damaging their brands

* If you don’t work hard and win trophies your chances of attracting sponsors will get minimized

By Victor Singano Jnr

Mighty Wanderers president, Thom Mpinganiira has urged the players to always aim for title winnings as the major target in order to attract more sponsors the Nomads unveiled the 2023 official kit, squad as well as a total sponsorship package of K760 million.

Mpinganiira made the request on Thursday at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel where the team was treated to a cocktail party where Mukuru signed a two-year K350 million sponsorship while Ekhaya Farm Foods and Thomson & Babra Mpinganjira Foundation pumped in K410 million one year renewable package — making a K760 million.

Mpinganiira said most of the times, sponsors shun to support or associate with teams whose records are not good for fear of damaging their brands and thus requested the players to adopt fighting spirit all the time because that’s the only way they can secure sponsorship deals.

“If you don’t work hard and win trophies your chances of attracting sponsors will get minimized,” he said. “From today, I want to challenge to make you become champions of every competition taking place in Malawi.

“In that way, you create great opportunities but if you don’t win, it makes sponsors to run away from you which is very bad,” Mpinganiira said.

In her remarks, Mukuru representative, Peggy Mhone said they have decided to continue partnering with Wanderers having been impressed with the administration of the team as well as the performance of the players, which contributed to the increase in terms of business aspect and made the brand known.

While Ekhaya Farm Foods Chief Executive Officer, Anabel Mpinganiira said: “We have come in as a co-sponsor of the team and our main target is to support in scouting of talent and youth development for the team.”

Wanderers Board secretary Chancy Gondwe said: “We are very delighted for this sponsorship which will push us in as far as running the operations of the team is concerned and improve the performance of the players.”

Earlier in the day, the team’s supporters and sponsors went on a parade ahead of the new season along Chipembere Highway from Kamuzu Stadium past Limbe all the to Bangwe where they engaged with fans in giving out scarfs to lucky people.

The event was spiced up by various performances including a brass band by the Salvation Army.