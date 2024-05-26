Wanderers can be pushed back if either Tigers and Kamuzu Barracks win this afternoon or Moyale tomorrow

* A brace from Isaac Msiska scored in the 19th and 45th minute were enough to add misery to the Nomads

By Duncan Mlanjira

After losing 0-2 yesterday away to Mzuzu City Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium, Mighty Wanderers retained the 4th position on the log table of the TNM Super League 2024 but they can be pushed away if either Tigers and Kamuzu Barracks win this afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium.

And they can also be pushed further back if Moyale win when they will host defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets tomorrow afternoon at Mzuzu Stadium.

A brace from Isaac Msiska scored in the 19th and 45th minute were enough to add misery to the Nomads who are also smarting from another 0-2 loss against league leaders Silver Strikers — also away at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe last week.

In their comments after Wanderers posted on their Facebook page that; “Win, Draw or Lose — We are the Mighty”, Nomads fans showed their annoyance at what they deemed as an arrogant slogan, with Pharrison Chiphinga OMwale asking: “What is Mighty about losing? while George Mkandawire — while agreeing with that indeed the Nomads are ‘Mighty’ — asked if they could improve on their performance.

“We can’t keep on losing points and conceding goals like that. Six points lost and 4 goals conceded — sad”, while Felix Moyo said: “We are an average team for now, we do struggle every game, something must be done!”

From eight games played so far, Wanderers have won three, drew three and lost two and from such a performance at the beginning of the league, with 22 games still to play, Gift Mzembe described the state of affairs as “too much for a big team like Noma to be sailing in a losing boat like this with all the support and incentives”.

While Ronald Chikafa asked the team management to instill a fighting spirit in the prayers, saying: “Aphunzile kumaifera game (they should learn to die a little for the team). “We can’t keep losing as if we are a small kind of a team.”

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers extended their lead of the log table to 22 points of seven win and one draw in which they have scored 21 goals while conceding just five — two of which were yesterday against visiting Karonga United which the Bankers won 4-2.

The leaders first scored through Uchizi Vunga in the 5th minute but Karonga United drew level in the 23rd before Mark Fodya sent his team in the lead again in the 70th — only for Karonga to equalise again through Nanison Mbewe four minutes.

Stain Davie then added their third in the 80th minute while Chimwemwe Idana sealed the 4-2 victory in six minutes of added time.

On the club’s website, coach Peter Mponda, who joined the Bankers this season, said while he was happy with the result, his side did not show up well in the match.

“We have won today against a good side that showcased a beautiful game,” he is quoted as saying. “Karonga were very quick on the ball and pressed us so much. To say the truth, they deserved to win this afternoon but we are lucky to have won the match.”

Following their brace, Mzuzu City Hammers’ Isaac Msiska and Civil Service United’s Emmanuel Jnr Saviel have accumulated six goals each in the fight for the Golden Boot title — overtaking Kamuzu Barracks’ striker Zeliat Nkhoma, who has with five goals.

Nkhoma can catch up or extend the lead if he plays in this afternoon’s match against Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium while at four goals each are Silver Strikers duo of Adiel Kaduya and Binwell Katinji; Creck Sporting’s George Chiomba and Big Bullets Patrick Mwaungulu.

Mwaungulu’s fourth goal, coming from three consecutive goals, was a special one, scored on his 22nd birthday last week and straight from a corner kick as Nyasa Big Bullets secured a 2-0 victory over Mzuzu City Hammers at Kamuzu Stadium.

He is the special one indeed, as he was voted TNM Super League 2023 Player of the Season as well as FDH Bank Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament and for this campaign, he was also the first to win the Player of the Month accolade.