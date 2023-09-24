Wandererers coach Harrison livid with ref Nkhakananga’s decision

Godfrey Nkhakananga not strange to controversial decisions

* The red first whistled for handball and within five seconds, he whistled again after Stain Davie went on to score

* Despite Nomads players being stationary waiting for the Bankers to take the free kick just centimetres away from the penalty area

* I would attest that Nkhakananga is no stranger to controversy—Nyasa Big Bullets national supporters committee, Archibald Kasakura

By Duncan Mlanjira

At a post match interview of the abandoned Airtel Top 8 match on Saturday, Mighty Wanderers coach, Mark Harrison was seething with fury over the decision by referee Godfrey Nkhakananga when he first blew the whistle for an infringement but ruled for advantage when Silver Strikers ignored his decision and went on to score — thereby awarding the goal.

The emotionally Harrison told the media that in his whole football experience globally, he has never encountered such unprofessional refereeing when Nkhakananga whistled for handball and within five seconds, he whistled again after Stain Davie went on to score despite Nomads players being stationary waiting for the Bankers to take the free kick just centimetres away from the penalty area.

Wanderers’ players and technical panel officials invaded the pitch after the referee to explain to what really happened and the match stopped for close to 10 minutes — with Wanderers refusing to start the play at the centre — which forced Nkhakananga to end the match a few seconds after discussing with captains from both sides.

The encounter was at 1-1 before Nkhakananga made the bizarre decision — never ever seen in football history globally in allowing advantage after the ref had first blown for infringement.

A referee, who asked not to be mentioned, said when Nkhakananga blew the whistle for the infringement, it was no longer an advantage and once Silver still continued to play, the player who scored should have been penalized.

“That was very bizarre,” he said. “The whistle was very visible and from the TV footage, Wanderers players became stationary waiting for the free kick to be taken. I fail to understand why the ref’s decision to award the goal.

Commenting on his Facebook page, general secretary for Nyasa Big Bullets national supporters committee, Archibald Kasakura said Nkhakananga “is one of the most revered whistlemen currently on the domestic scene” adding he did not want to zero in on his performance on his decision in the Airtel Top match at Bingu National Stadium.

“However, I would attest to the fact that he is no stranger to controversy,” he said. “During a TNM Super League match between MAFCO FC and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets a month or so ago, he did something very strange which I still fail to understand.

“He had adjudged that the Bullets goalkeeper was taking time to take a goal kick. Nkhakananga rushed to the man between the sticks, flashed a yellow card and took away the ball to make it a dropball.

“Wait a minute, what the ref did afterwards shocked everyone. He placed the ball at the feet of a MAFCO attacker right in the D zone and signalled him to start. Fortunately, the striker missed from close range.

“I do not know what would have happened if that ball went into the net. I can only guess he would have ignited World War III. If you ask Mtsogoleri Alexander Ngwala, he would narrate how the same referee denied what was widely seen as a clear penalty for Blue Eagles FC when they were playing against the same Bankers at BNS.

“The National Referees Association should beat themselves on the chest and do a proper soul searching. Let football win and that nobody should be allowed to mess up the beautiful sport.”

Kasakura signed off by saying “the tendency by a section of Nomads supporters who went on rampage destroying stadium seats is to say, the least disgusting and unacceptable. Let authorities visit all those involved with heavy punitive measures.”

In a statement, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) told the media that they are waiting for the reports from all stakeholders involved before giving the public full account as to what happened.

A statement from FAM on its official Facebook pages aid: “The match between Silver Strikers and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers was abandoned in the added minutes. We will give you final verdict once we receive full reports from all the key stakeholders.”

Nyasa Big Bullets were banned from participating in the Airtel Top 8 Cup in 2019 after destroying property at the Bingu National Stadium in their defeat to Blue Eagles in the final.