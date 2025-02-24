Volunteer scouts for Michiru Mountain Nature Sanctuary gradually helping towards restoration of the last indigenous forest in Blantyre

* Active patrols reduced number of forest products poachers from 1,000+ to controllable levels

* Destroyed over 300 charcoal producing kilns; arrested over 98 poachers, 54 of which were successfully prosecuted

* Scouts need support from public for protective hiking gear such as shoes, uniform as well as refreshments and water

* Together, we need to save the future of Michiru Forest for it remain a sanctuary and natural reserve for all—CEPA

Analysis by Duncan Mlanjira

A mission of volunteer scouts that started some eight months ago, to save the last indigenous forest in Blantyre, the Michiru Mountain Nature Sanctuary — that faced destruction from forest products poachers — is gradually reaping positive fruits after the intervention of surrounding community members, who volunteered to assist government forest rangers.

Over 202 volunteers — with passion to save the mountain from being depleted of its natural beauty by encroachers from elsewhere — were trained in forest law enforcement that was jointly initiated by stakeholders, Centre for Environmental Policy & Advocasy (MEPA), Wildlife & Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM), Pa Nthunzi Eco Solutions, Department of National Parks & Wildlife Malawi, Forestry Department and the Malawi Police Service.

The project was mooted after taking serious note that “hundreds of trees were vanishing daily, and illegal charcoal production at industrial scale was taking place over all over the mountain,” says CEPA on its website.

“But the Michiru Mountain Community Scouts rose up to defend Blantyre’s last indigenous woodland! — it is again a safe place for all of us. CEPA is proud of these brave community scouts and their dedication to protecting Malawi’s forests.”

A seven-minute documentary of authentic environmental activism has been produced that has been shared on CEPA website; cepa.org.mw — highlight the extraordinary work the Michiru Mountain Community Scouts have achieved in the past eight months.

In the documentary, CEPA highlights that the vital ecosystem of Michiru Nature Sanctuary was under siege as poachers stole its trees for timber, brick making and charcoal production.

The volunteers themselves attests to it that it was becoming a serious problem, which they were not part of as the poachers came from elsewhere with worrisome intent of destruction since they were not just cutting the trees carefully but haphazardly.

The poachers were literally on a destruction rampage as they did not single out older trees but even those at sapling level, leaving the landscape completely bare.

The documentary takes cognizance that most of these poachers might not have an alternative to economic livelihood — “but is it an alternative to kill the future of Michiru’s protected environment?”

In response to the rampant deforestation, the community members mobilised themselves to act and found relief from the stakeholders, CEPA, WESM, Pa Nthunzi Eco Solutions and the government authorities — who trained them in forest law enforcement.

The volunteers narrate of many challenges they first met that included hostility from the poachers armed with locally made weapons such as spears, knives, axes — who kept yelling at volunteer patrols aggressively while hurling stones at them to keep them at bay.

But they never relented as they had support from armed forest rangers and the police; and as patrols intensified, CEPA reports that they managed to reduce the number of forest products poachers from 1,000+ to controllable levels; over 98 poachers were arrested (54 of which were successfully prosecuted); and over 300 charcoal producing kilns were destroyed.



The remarkable work came with a huge challenge, that included a danger to the scouts’ lives since the poachers had comfortably settled in and were not ready to easily give up their illegal business no matter what — thus aggressively arming themselves.

The scouts themselves were prone to many injuries as they could not afford to procure protective hiking gear such as shoes, uniform as well as refreshments and water.

The volunteers attest that the uniform is very important because there are times they confront each other since they are not able to distinguish whether an enemy or not as they work by spreading out around the forest.

The volunteer scouts plead for support from public for the protective hiking gear as they wear worn out shoes, slippers and flip-flops and that they do need refreshments and supply of water.

They are galvanised in that they are seeing the fruits of their work as parts of the mountain that was attacked is now regrowing and the number of poachers has drastically reduced.

However, the remaining poachers are in hiding and once the scouts leave the area to attend to their livelihoods, they come back — thus the plea for refreshments and water to keep themselves working in shifts.

CEPA supports this plea for support, saying: “Do not leave Michiru alone, join us to support the real heroes of our future. Together, we need to save the future of Michiru Forest for it remain a sanctuary and natural reserve for all.”

The support is being suggested to come in form of investing towards the rehabilitation of Michiru forest reserve facilities; empowering the volunteer scouts to invest in sustainable livelihoods such as bee keeping; mushroom farming; biodiversity gardening; tree nurseries, among others.

Environment observer, Andrew Mtupanyama recounted on Facebook last year of his experience on Michiru Nature Sanctuary a couple of years ago when he went hiking with colleagues to the Catholic Church’s Way of the Cross on mountain.

“On our way up we met a Zimbabwean lady,” he recounted. “During our conversation, she was surprised that she was allowed to visit that place of religious significance for free. She wondered why we should visit such a well managed tourist attraction without contributing towards it maintenance.”

Among the interventions to make Michiru economically viable, CEPA also suggests to the public to visit the mountain frequently at a fee, to hike, camp and even organise entertainment events — all towards raising to sustain the voluntary patrolling of the forest reserve.

The patrols will surely assist towards reforestation efforts many corporate companies and other stakeholders undertake on the mountain, which in turn is swiftly stolen by the poachers when the trees are at the sapling level.

Michiru Nature Sanctuary remains Blantyre’s remaining indigenous forest reserve, which according to Malawi Tourism, is home to a diversity of birds such as the African paradise flycatcher, Heuglins Robin, red-throated Twinspot, and bats — which also offers bat-walk services to tourists and researchers.

The forest reserve covers an area of 3,004 hectares with an altitude of 1,470m, offering beautiful views of Zomba Mountain, Thyolo tea estates, and parts of Blantyre City on a clear day.

On a visit to Michiru Nature Sanctuary in August 2024, to appreciate the recent progress in ongoing battle against deforestation and environmental abuse, Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule reported that since her tour the previous April, she was pleased of the tremendous progress through the collaborative efforts between the local community, the State authorities and the stakeholders, CEPA, WESM, and Pa Nthunzi Eco Solutions.

She noted of the notable reduction in illegal logging activities and related incidents, saying: “This is a testament to the strength of our collective commitment to safeguarding our natural resources.

“I am particularly encouraged by the proactive measures taken by the community itself. The establishment of a proper enforcement agenda led by local community scouts has been instrumental in curbing these destructive practices.”

She added that the volunteer scouts’ “vigilance and dedication have made a significant difference, highlighting the power of grassroots involvement in environmental conservation”, while recognising that there are still challenges that need to be addressed.

“The Michiru Nature Sanctuary Community Scouts, who are on the front lines of this fight, face shortages of essential resources such as uniforms, protective gear, transport vehicles, and other necessities crucial for their operations.

“As a government, we are fully aware of these needs and are actively working in partnership with departments such as forestry and the police to provide the necessary support.”

She thus applauded private sector and CSO partnership — through Old Mutual, MAGLA, WESM and CEPA —for stepping in to support all efforts in environmental conservation.

“Moving forward, our focus will also be on developing sustainable tourism programs and enterprises within the sanctuary that can provide ongoing support to the communities actively working to preserve Michiru.

“By doing so, we ensure that conservation efforts are not just a temporary measure but a lasting commitment that benefits both the environment and the local people,” she had said seven months ago.

CEPA is a not for profit public interest non-governmental organisation registered as a company limited by guarantee in 2002 that seeks to contribute to the development of environment and natural resources management best practices in Malawi and the southern Africa region.

As a think tank organisation, CEPA provides advice and conducts research in environment and natural resources management policies and legislation with a view to designing appropriate interventions for promoting sustainable environment and natural resources management.

“Our work concentrates on sound environmental governance; in this respect, issues of accountability, institutional strengthening and representation are at the core of our activities,” says the organisation on its website.