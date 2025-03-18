Vivo Energy Malawi revitalises ‘ENGEN 1-Card’ new digital wallet for use at all ENGEN filling stations

* Offers customers convenient and secure system of payment for fuel and lubricants without using cash

* Providing seamless experience for both retail and corporate clients making it hassle-free, safe and secure

By Duncan Mlanjira

In order to empower motorists with better financial management, allowing them to track spending, set limits and prevent unauthorised use, Vivo Energy Malawi (VEM) has revitalised its Engen 1-Fuel Card as an innovative digital wallet for purchase of all fuel and lubricant needs at Engen stations.

A licensee of Engen service stations in Malawi, Vivo Energy says the reintroduction of the Engen 1-Fuel Card offers customers convenient and secure system of payment for fuel and lubricants without using cash — providing seamless experience for both retail and corporate clients.

In a statement, Vivo Energy Malawi Fuel Card Administrator, Winnie Ngwira says the Engen 1-Fuel Card simplifies the payment process, making it hassle-free, safe and secure.

“The Engen 1-Fuel Card is, therefore, a cutting-edge solution for modern consumers seeking variety of products and services at Engen filling stations across Malawi.”

Ngwira shares the Engen 1-Fuel Card benefits, which include:

* Enhanced security — as it reduces the need to handle cash, making transactions safer and minimising the risk of theft and loss;

* Optimal fleet management — having optional features which include driver and vehicle tags which help to enhance efficient fleet management and provide security;

* Fraud prevention — as it includes control options like designated fueling locations, daily limits, time-bound and many more;

* Personalised access — each Engen 1-Card can be assigned to an individual or vehicle, allowing customised spending limits and detailed monitoring;

* Online management — users can manage their cards and download reports through an online Engen 1-Card portal; and

* Comprehensive control — as it offers an excellent oversight of vehicle expenses, making it easier to track and manage costs.

“Engen operates a network of service stations accepting the Engen 1- Card across all regions of Malawi — North, Centre, South and East,” says Ngwira. “Whether for corporations, district councils, individuals, businesses, NGOs, or private entities, the Engen 1-Fuel Card provides a secure, reliable and efficient way to manage fuel needs.

“Opening an account and getting the cards printed is free of charge upon submission of the required documentation. Vivo Energy Malawi encourages consumers to switch to the Engen 1-Fuel Card to experience the convenience and control it offers.”

Vivo Energy Malawi (VEM), the licensee of Engen service stations in Malawi, provides high-quality automotive fuels, lubricants to both retail and commercial customers and other non-fuel related services.

With its headquarters in Blantyre at Keza Complex and additional facilities in Lilongwe and Mzuzu, the company is committed to community investment and environmental safety.

The extensive retail network offers unleaded and diesel fuels, Shell lubricants, and convenience facilities at selected sites.