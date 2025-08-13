Vitumbiko Mumba to lead Malawi delegation at 45th SADC Summit in Madagascar

* Amidst Vice-President Michael Usi’s spat with President Chakwera’s administration over corruption allegations

* Usi further alleges that top government officials want to assassinate him by dropping his security team

* He has also played an audio where someone is disagreeing with the plans to kill him

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Trade & Industry, Vitumbiko Mumba — who is President Lazarus Chakwera’s running mate for the September 16 presidential election — has been chosen to lead Malawi’s delegation to the 45th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government in Antananarivo, Madagascar on Sunday, August 17.

This is amidst the current spat that Vice-President Michael Usi — who represented President Chakwera at the 3rd UN Conference on landlocked developing countries (LLDC3) in Awaza, Turkmenistan over a week ago — has with President Chakwera’s administration over corruption allegations.

Just today, Usi told a gathering alleging that top government officials want to assassinate him by dropping his security team and he also played an audio where someone is disagreeing with the plans to kill him.

At a rally at Ulongwe trading centre in Balaka yesterday, Usi maintained his strong stance on corruption within the government, telling his supporters that he could not apologise for his earlier claims that certain government officials are involved in corrupt practices.

A report by ZBSNews indicates that Usi candidly challenged those who felt targeted by his accusations to approach the authorities responsible for investigations and arrests and that he pledged that if he is formally arrested, he will then disclose the names of the corrupt individuals he referenced.

“If those who claim innocence truly believe they are not corrupt, they should allow the law to take its course. I am ready to name the thieves once due process is followed,” Usi is quoted as saying.

And in response to Usi’s remarks, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) held a press briefing where publicity secretary, Jessie Kabwila questioned why the Vice-President continues to serve in government if he genuinely believes corruption is entrenched within the administration.

She is quoted by ZBSNews saying if Usi’s allegations are true, he should resign rather than remain part of the system — a situation that “underscores growing political tensions as both sides engage in a public dispute over the state of corruption in Malawi’s government,” said ZBS News.

Usi posted on his Facebook page that his convoy’s lead or pilot vehicle assigned for his security detail has been assigned to an MCP politician yet said vehicle belongs to government assigned to the Vice-President’s convoy.

Meanwhile, public relations officer in the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Charles Nkhalamba told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that Vitumbiko Mumba — is representing the Head of State as leader of the Malawi delegation.

The MANA report further quotes Nkhalamba as saying preparatory meetings for the Heads of State and Government Summit are already underway in Madagascar and Malawi has been participating in all the meetings.

He said at the senior officials level, Foreign Affairs Secretary, Dr. Mwayiwawo Polepole is leading the Malawi delegation and at the Council of Ministers level, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo is heading the delegation.

The summit will discuss key issues, including deepening regional integration, strengthening peace and security, and fostering inclusive economic growth: “Some of the issues that will be discussed include deepening regional integration, strengthening peace and security, and also fostering inclusive economic growth,” Nkhalamba told MANA.

MANA further quotes what SADC Executive Secretary, Elias Mpedi Magosi said during the SADC Council of Ministers meeting yesterday, August 12, in Antananarivo, saying: “There is a need for the region to reduce its dependence on external support and focus on enhancing intra-regional trade and investment.

“We stand a better chance when we rely more on ourselves than on external support, over which we have absolutely no control,” Magosi said, adding that the SADC leaders also discussed various initiatives aimed at promoting regional integration, including the development of a Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Competitiveness Strategy and the establishment of a Pooled Procurement Services for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

The 45th SADC Summit will take place under the theme; ‘Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation and Energy’ — meetings that provide an opportunity for SADC leaders to chart a way forward for regional development and integration.

Malawi has been a member of SADC since its formation in April 1980, initially as part of the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC) — before it transitioned into SADC in 1992.—Reporting on SADC by Khumbo Kamaliza, MANA