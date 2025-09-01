Vitumbiko Mumba launches K500 million revolving fund to empower Mzimba Central constituents

* Also donates cement and mattresses worth K48.2 million to Euthini Rural Hospital and two ambulances to Mzimba District and Mzuzu Central Hospitals

* As the MCP presidential running mate assures people of Eswazini and Mathandani that government will undertake various development projects in Mzimba

By Joel Phiri, MANA; edited by Maravi Express

Minister of Trade & Industry, Vitumbiko Mumba — who is President Lazarus Chakwera’s running mate in the September 16 presidential election representing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) — has launched his K500 million Mumba Revolving Fund (MUREF) meant to support women and youths’ businesses in Mzimba.

At the launch in Euthini, Mumba said MUREF is Mzimba Central Constituency community financing initiative aimed to empower women and youths through group-based microloans to support small scale businesses and small scale farming ventures.

So far over 42 people have already accessed the loans and one of the beneficiaries, Masozi Mwale from Mbalachanda, hailed Mumba for the revolving fund,saying many people were struggling to access loans.

“I obtained K500,000 which I have invested in maize and groundnuts selling. Interest is at 4% and I have already started repaying. It has boosted my business which was struggling for a loan,” said Mwale, who added that she previously applied for loans at other micro loan foundations but failed to access any.

“Within two days after applying for a loan at Mumba Revolving Fund, it was already ready. This funding initiative is life changing and we applaud Mumba for it,” she said.

Earlier, Mumba donated cement and mattresses worth K48.2 million to Euthini Rural Hospital in Mzimba District to kick-start the construction of its operating theatre.

He also donated two ambulances for patient referrals to Mzimba District and Mzuzu Central Hospitals and speaking during the handover ceremony, held on the sidelines of a campaign rally at Euthini Secondary School, Mumba said after consulting hospital authorities, he was informed that the ambulances were mostly being used for cases requiring surgical operations.

“I, therefore, decided to provide the cement so that Euthini can have its own operating theatre and reduce referral costs,” he said as he expressed optimism that once the theatre block is completed, the hospital will significantly cut down expenses associated with patient transfers.

Mumba also appealed to M’mbelwa District Council to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to expedite construction of the theatre.

The donation also included 45 mattresses and assorted theatre equipment and and the MCP running mate assured people of Eswazini and Mathandani in Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande that government will undertake various development projects in Mzimba including completion of the construction works of the long stalled Mtangatanga Eswazini-Mzalangwe-Kafukule road.

Speaking today at Eswazini and Mathandani Trading Centres during one of his campaign whistle-stop tours, Mumba said government wants to have the road completed to ease travel challenges for communities living at Eswazini, Mathandani and other surrounding areas such as Kafukule and Ezondweni.

“We realise this road has stalled for a considerable number of years but the MCP government wants it completed that’s why you can see construction works of this road have resumed. This time we will complete it,” he promised.

He added that government, through Roads Authority, contracted China Railway 20 (CR 20) Construction Company which has already started carrying out works, saying: “We know people here have faced challenges travelling on this rugged stretch of the road hence our resolve to resume works to ensure the works are complete and your enjoy an easy ride.”

He assured that the pair of Chakwera and himself will ensure people get more developments, saying previous government administration failed to complete the road and also bring electricity but MCP government has brought electricity and also resumed construction works of the road.

Mumba also called on political leaders to prioritise the needs of Malawians above partisan interests, stressing that politics should be driven by tangible development rather than empty rhetoric.

He emphasised that true leadership should focus on transforming livelihoods rather than mere rhetoric: “This is why, even before the September 16 elections, I have already undertaken several projects in Mzimba Central Constituency, including the construction of classroom blocks and teachers’ houses, as well as donations of mattresses and cement for schools projects. The goal is to move the country forward,” he said Mumba.

“For instance, here in Mzimba we embarked on the Jenda–Embangweni–Edingeni Road project. In Mzimba Central, we have also graded roads such as the Euthini–Mbalachanda stretch. All these developments are meant to serve you better,” he said.

* Weather update