Vitumbiko Mumba is Lazarus Chakwera’s masterclass running mate for September 16 election

* Together, we’ve prayed for Malawi. Together, we’ll stand with Malawi. Together, we’ll work for Malawi. Together, we’ll transform Malawi. Together, MCP will win it for Malawi

Maravi Express

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate for the September 16 elections, incumbent Head of State, Lazarus Chakwera, has named his Minister of Trade & Industry, Eng. Vitumbiko Mumba as his running mate.

Ahead of presenting the nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) Chakwera held a closed-door meeting with senior officials from the MCP amid heightened anticipation over who will be named as his running mate.

The meeting brought together key figures including MCP secretary, general Richard Chimwendo Banda; first vice-president, Catherine Gotani Hara, and the Mzimba Central Constituency aspirant Mumba.

Writing on his official Facebook page shortly after the meeting, Chakwera shared a message that emphasised unity and collective vision: “Together, we’ve prayed for Malawi. Together, we’ll stand with Malawi. Together, we’ll work for Malawi. Together, we’ll transform Malawi. Together, MCP will win it for Malawi.”

Chakwera, who is seeking a second term, is expected to face several other contenders, making the choice of a running mate an important factor in the party’s broader campaign strategy.

MEC opened the nomination period on July 22, with all presidential aspirants submitting their papers by today, July 30, ahead of the general elections.—Content by Innocent Manda & Dan Mhango Malawi News Agency (MANA)