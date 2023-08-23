Vice-President Saulos Chilima to grace MUST’s fundraising golf tournament for needy students

* Expected to raise a total of K250 million which will carter for 50 students in need of immediate support

By Victor Singano Jnr

Malawi Vice-President Saulos Chilima is expected to inspire wellwishers for the fundraising golf tournament that Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has organized on September 16 at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) towards supporting needy students who withdraw and those risking withdraw from the school due to lack of support.

The event is expected to raise a total of K250 million which will carter for 50 students in need of immediate support with an estimate of K5 million per student for their entire required period of academic studying on the campus.

At a press briefing on Monday, MUST’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Jonathan Makuwira said they have decided to come up with the initiative after noticing the continued number of students facing challenges by failing to meet their financial obligations for fees and upkeep, a development which he said the University experiences every year.

Makuwira added that the University has students who manage to pay fees but struggle to meet their upkeep needs and it is not uncommon to see them going to bed and class on an empty stomach and there are others who completely have no fees as well as upkeep.

“As a University that seeks to ensure that no student withdraws from campus due to fees, we had to do something now to help the needy students while waiting for maturity of the MUST Endowment Fund (MEF) next year which we launched in 2021 with the aim of supporting the students.

“So, as one way of addressing immediate challenges and ensure that who have withdrawn return to campus and those on the verge of withdrawing remain on the campus, we have partnered BSC to organise the charity golf tournament dubbed ‘Come Back and Don’t Drop Off‘,” Makuwira said.

He further said the tournament which will be played in a format of 2-Ball Better Ball with two players per team will start at exactly 8:30am and the guest of honour, Saulos Chilima is expected to tee-off the tournament and also participate by playing.

“We are calling on our partners, institutions and individuals of goodwill, and all other stakeholders to join us in this noble undertaking to support us in this tournament.

“The support can be through donations of any amounts or indeed participating in the golf tournament or sponsoring some teams.”

He also disclosed that the sponsorship have six categories, each with some benefits accruing to the sponsors as follows:

1. GOLD: Minimum of K10 million per team — with a benefits of brand hole numbers 1 and 18 and any other place on the golf course;

2. SILVER: Minimum of K7 million per team with a benefits of brand hole numbers 1 and 18;

3. BRONZE: Minimum of K5 million with a benefits of brand hole numbers 9 and 18 and interact with the Vice-President;

4. ZINC: Minimum of K2 million with benefits of branding any part of the golf course other than holes 1 and 18;

5. COPPER: Minimum of K10 million with a benefits of branding any place on the golf course other than holes 1 and 18; and

6. INDIVIDUALS: Minimum of K250,000 and named as individual sponsors during the event.

“We are just calling upon well-wishers to support us with prizes such as trophies, shopping vouchers or any other materials of value to the winning golfers,” Makuwira said.