Veteran Carver Bhima gives Alpha Arts seal of approval for successful hosting of 2022 Miss Malawi pageant

By Duncan Mlanjira

Veteran organiser of Miss Malawi pageant, Carver Bhima — who is also the licence holder of the national event — has given Alpha Arts his unreserved seal of approval and confidence that the promoters will take the show to greater heights.

Speaking on Thursday in an interview at Lotus Hotel in Namiwawa, Blantyre, Bhima — who earned the Miss Malawi rights in 1995 — said Alpha Arts met all rules and guidelines when they applied to hire the licence from him.

Alpha Arts — an events management marketing agency — applied for the licence to resuscitate the Miss Malawi pageant, scheduled for December 6, 2022 — taking over its management from last-licensed Zodiak and Nations Publications.

The last episode of the event was held in 2018 and Bhima has weighed in that the Alpha Arts team have all it takes to make the show even more glamorous, saying he gave them a rigorous scrutiny to satisfy the rules and guidelines in order to earn his seal of approval.

Bhima, who attributed the long break to the CoVID-19 pandemic, was formally introduced to Lotus Hotel, managed by Serendib Hotels, who are the official partners and sponsors for the national pageant.

He stressed that he didn’t just award the licence because, as Malawi’s premier entertainment show, it is supposed to be world class — whose eventual queen should ably represent Malawi at the Miss World.

He said his Events Management Limited supported winning pageants to attend the Miss World pageant several times and Alpha Arts has all it takes to continue with that legacy.

“Alpha Arts are experienced enough in their field of events management and gave us, as Events Management Limited, the confidence that they are set to improve management of the show from now onwards.

“They have been given a year-long licence which we will continue to scrutinize how they are going to manage the show from all pre-activities, the main event on December 3 and how they would manage the winning queen and her princesses thereafter.”

He emphasised that Alpha Arts is set to give attractive prizes and have set good standards to identify top notch models from the thorough auditions, whose online applications were completed and remains with the physical auditions, to be held in all three regions.

He applauded Serendib Hotels for accepting to partner with Alpha Arts and accepted to be formally introduced in order for the sponsors to gain more faith and confidence that “they made the right decision.”

The partnership contract with Serendib Hotels, managers of Lotus Hotel; Serendib Suites (both in Namiwawa); Heritage Hotel in Limbe (formerly Shire Highlands Hotel); Kambiri and Blue Waters Beach Resorts (both in Salima); Bamboo Boutique Hotel in Lilongwe and Zaburi Beach Resort in Mangochi, was officially signed on August 15.

The partnership, towards the success hosting of the show to be held at Bingu International Convention Centre, include sponsoring the physical auditions, a boot camp and other activities lined up before the main event.

Rodney Goneso, general manager of Lotus Hotel and Serendib Suites, said they were very excited that Bhima has given his seal of approval, adding that they are set to honour all their contractual requirements.

“We take cognizance that Carver Bhima has vast experience in organising the Miss Malawi show and we have been assured that we made the right decision to partner with Alpha Arts,” Goneso said.

At the contract signing, Goneso had said the partnership with Alpha Arts is a strong statement of friendship in taking the national beauty pageant to another level and pledged that they see relationship beyond December.

He had emphasized that the Miss Malawi brand is the pride of the nation, saying the beauty pageant is part of the tourism industry and are complementing it as a way opening their doors for people to appreciate the services they offer in all of their hospitality businesses.

Alpha Arts managing director, Francis Kaphuka and spokesperson, Tina Kendricks both said they have gained a lot from Bhima’s experiences which gives them the confidence to stage a marvelous show.

They stressed that people had doubts of them hosting a successful Miss Malawi pageantry, “but now they should be assured that we are set to provide an entertainment with a difference”.

Since beauty pageants have evolved over the years, the criterias for selection may include, and not limited, to academic achievements, leadership skills, and eloquent communication skills — for the winning contestant to fair favourably at the Miss World pageant.