Vendors storm Zomba City Council over market space challenge

By Synd Kalimbuka and Thandizo Chadzandiyani, MANA

Vendors who operate outside of Mpondabwino Market in Zomba City on Wednesday protested against city authorities for victimizing them and damaging their properties.

The issue started when vendors from inside the market accused those selling merchandise outside for contributing to the low turn up of customers inside the market.

According to chairperson of the vendors who trade outside the market, Netsayi Bwanali, the city authorities have been forcing them to conduct their business inside the market but there was no space to accommodate them.

“We were then invaded by city extension workers, in collaboration with vendors who sell their items inside the market, who victimized us and damaged our items,” she explained

The vendors outside the market claim there is no space inside and that even when they try to comply to trade inside, they are chased away.

The affected vendors marched to Civic Offices to present their concerns, chanting protest songs on their way.

Some of the songs accused city extension workers receiving bribes from vendors who sell inside the market to victimize them.

Deputy Mayor for Zomba City, Councillor Anthony Gonani promised them that the Council would find solution to the problem as they would meet all concerned parties.

“We have received their grievances and will meet both parties today at 3pm to map the way forward,” Gonani said.

Business was brought to a standstill all morning at Mpondabwino Market following the misunderstanding.

Vendors have been shunning occupying the multimillion modern market which government constructed at Matawale as they claim government did not consult them since its not suitably located.