Vandals on the rampage in Lilongwe destroying beautiful road infrastructure

* The public incredulous of these “enemies of progress” who should be found and prosecuted

* Koma kadziko aka. Is this sabotage or what? Like seriously, anthu sakufuna zabwino (is it that the citizenry don’t want good things?)

By Duncan Mlanjira

When the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) met President Lazarus Chakwera yesterday to express economic and governance challenges the country is facing, they conveyed their appreciation that Lilongwe’s road network “has been transformed”, adding that “the quality of the road construction we witness today is amazing”.

“For some time we have been waiting for such type of road infrastructure — Lilongwe has become a source of pride,” said the quasi-religious group. “This is excellent work [and] it is also true for other roads constructed under your leadership.”

But the Capital City also keeps enemies of progress as evidenced by pictures posted on social media platforms, displaying massive vandalism — destroying the newly constructed beautiful road infrastructure.

Pictures posted today show vandalised solar-powered street light poles, signposts, destroying and stealing the inter-locking blocks of pedestrians’ sidewalks on the six-lane Mzimba Street.

Reports indicate that these structures were vandalised last night targeting the fiber in the street light poles.

The post by a concerned citizen was met with sadness with several adding more of such vandalism, describing the perpetrators as enemies of progress, who should be found and prosecuted.

“Koma kadziko aka (what is wrong with this country),” responded journalist, Sellina NyaNkowani Kainja. “Is this sabotage or what? Like seriously, anthu sakufuna zabwino (is it that the citizenry don’t want good things?)”

One other commenter alluded that in short we seem, as a country, to accept such vandalism as a norm — that “we intentionally nurture the problem, encourage it and financially support it. We know exactly what [should be done] to stop this — but we don’t want to.”

To which another journalist, Mgeme Kalilani replied: “We are all responsible for this — we are accomplices. Zadala, zofuna. At government level, we allow unregulated back street hardware and welding shops in Mtandire, Kawale, Mchesi etc; whose main source of supply is stolen goods.

“We pretend we dont know. We as citizens go and buy these stolen items [such as] solar lights or products fabricated from them — hoes, axes, gates etc, willingly and happily — supporting the thieving industry.

“When law enforcers apprehend these vandals, our courts or police grant them bail in no time — it’s their constitutional right, we agree — they happily return to the hoods to continue the vandalism. Often times than not their cases end at bail. Vandalism is their business.”