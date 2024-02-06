Vandalism of water infrastructure on the rise in Mzimba

* Unknown people are removing bolts, nuts and metallic clamping strips designed to secure the pipes to concrete pillars



* This tendency is uncalled for — people should learn to take care of public infrastructure

By Joel Phiri, MANA

Vandalism of water infrastructure is on worrisome increase in Mzimba South which poses great danger to sustainable provision of potable water to communities.

In the wake of reports that some unknown evil minds of vandals are tampering with water transmission line in the district, Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) scheme manager for Mzimba, Gregory Mwale said the vandals have been targeting main transmission line from Machecheta treatment plant along the M1 Road to the primary tank located near offices of National Food Reserve Agency.

“The vandals are tampering with the infrastructure by removing bolts, nuts and metallic clamping strips designed to secure the pipes to concrete pillars, particularly at vulnerable points such as river crossings and gullies,” Mwale said.

On his part NRWB public relations manager, Edward Nyirenda said the unscrupulous people behind the vandalism risk putting hundreds of community members in Mzimba of dry taps, while assuring the public that they have taken swift and decisive action together with the police to apprehend the suspects.

“We are also embarking on sensitization of the communities along the pipeline to jealously guard the infrastructure and report anyone vandalising it,” he said.

Mzimba district water officer, Jacob Mkandawire noted that water is life and tampering with water infrastructure is the same as killing people: “This tendency is uncalled for — people should learn to take care of public infrastructure.

“The destruction of water infrastructure will negatively affect the sustainable provision of water to people. This is regrettable.

Public relations officer for Mzimba Police, Peter Botha said they are willing to embark on investigations to get to the bottom of the issues.