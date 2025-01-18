Vandalism of ESCOM assets reaches another high level as it involves Chinese national in collaboration with 3 Malawians

* Found in possession of over 40 bags of stolen copper wires, amounting to approximately 18 tonnes

* Which are being suspected to have been stolen from various sites of the power utility company

* The Chinese national was buying copper at K15,000 per kilogramme,” and with over 16 tonnes of copper wire confiscated, the financial loss to ESCOM is substantial

Maravi Express

A Chinese national has been arrested by the Police in Lilongwe today alongside three Malawian accomplices in connection with a series of vandalism cases targeting the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited assets.

A report by ESCOM outreach officer, Cosmas Kaunga identifies the Chinese national as 62-year-old Xu Hongxiang and the Malawian accomplices as Eliko Frackson (25) of Nsalu Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kabudula, Lilongwe; Frezer Crement (26) of Chidzenje Village, T/A Kalolo, Lilongwe; and Yamala Lameck (29) of T/A Nsema in Mulanje.

Kaunga reports that during the operation at a warehouse in Lilongwe, the police and ESCOM security team recovered over 40 bags of stolen copper wires, amounting to approximately 18 tonnes — suspected to have been stolen from various sites of the power utility company.

National Police deputy spokesperson, Harry Namwaza is quotes as saying in the report that they have stepped up efforts to combat vandalism targeting assets for utility companies such as ESCOM.

“We are working closely with ESCOM and other affected institutions to ensure that individuals involved in vandalizing, stealing, or trading stolen items are brought to justice,” Namwaza said.

He attributed the rise in vandalism to the availability of lucrative markets for stolen materials: “We urge all Malawians to report any suspicious activities involving ESCOM property to the police.

Together, we can protect our infrastructure and support the country’s development,” Namwaza is quoted as saying while ESCOM’s acting regional manager for the Centre, MacDowel Kumatso, lamented the devastating impact of vandalism on the corporation’s operations.

“For example, the Chinese national was buying copper at K15,000 per kilogramme,” he said. “With over 18 tonnes of copper wire confiscated, the financial loss to ESCOM is substantial.”

Kumatso noted that vandalism continues to hinder ESCOM’s ability to expand its services: “We are forced to redirect resources to repair and replace vandalized equipment, delaying our efforts to connect new areas to the electricity grid.”

Kaonga reports that the suspects are expected to appear in court soon, to answer charges of being found in possession of stolen ESCOM equipment, which is part of vandalising — that attract a maximum 30-year jail term with no option of paying a fine; as according to the Electricity Amendment Act of 2024.