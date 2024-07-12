UTM Party threatens to mobilise streets demonstrations if its demand is not met for an independent commission of inquiry into Chilima’s plane crash

* As it dissolves the Tonse Alliance, saying the letter of its Alliance Agreement was undermined and betrayed by MCP



* From the very beginning MCP clearly telegraphed their intention that they no longer considered the Agreement binding

* In a way, therefore, it is them who have repudiated the Agreement

By Duncan Mlanjira

The UTM Party has severed the Tonse Alliance, saying the letter of its agreement was undermined and betrayed by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) right from the beginning.

A statement signed by UTM Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, says from “from the very beginning [the MCP] clearly telegraphed their intention that they no longer considered the Agreement binding”.

“In a way, therefore, it is them who have repudiated the Agreement,” says the statement that emphasises that once the June 2020 Fresh Presidential Election had been won, “the very existence of the Agreement was denied and its terms mocked”.

“It was very clear to us that our colleagues never went into the Alliance with honourable or sincere intentions. And so today we want to declare that as a party that believes in the principles of honesty, sincerity and integrity in political dealings, we no longer wish to associate ourselves with political arrangements that are premised on ‘ndiolose ndikakutafune’.”

Thus the Party threatens to mobilise streets demonstrations if its demand is not met for an independent commission of inquiry into the plane crash on June 10 that killed their founding President, Saulos Chilima, the Vice Head of State.

“This statement would not be complete if we did not address how sad we as UTM are with the events surrounding the death of our beloved leader who was a beacon of hope for Malaŵians.

“The mysterious events surrounding the crashing of the aircraft in which he and eight others were in, the way information surrounding the incident was managed and the handling of the search and rescue effort leaves a lot of room for speculation.

“It remains our demand that an independent Commission of Inquiry, with transparent terms of refence, should be constituted to give Malaŵians answers to the numerous questions that still surround the death of our leader and the other 8 other Malaŵians.

“We do not want to be compelled to invite Malaŵians to the streets to demonstrate and demand the setting up of this inquiry. Our expectation is that as an interested party, UTM will be consulted as the Commission will be constituted.

“We continue to urge our supporters and all those who loved Dr Chilima to remain calm and to continue observing the rule of law as we await for the truth surrounding the loss of our leader to be laid bare.”

The UTM contends that Chilima was “a great leader and patriot — a man who carried the hopes of millions of our people; a father, husband, brother and friend to many was taken from us alongside eight other good Malaŵians in the most cruel of ways”.

“Our party, and the nation at large, is still stunned by the loss of Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima. We still deeply mourn the loss of our founder and leader. The pain we feel is still raw and difficult to bear [32 days later].

“However, at this juncture of great significance to our nation we find ourselves asking: what would have Dr Chilima wanted us to do? And we are convinced that the answer to this question remains as he himself gave it many years ago.

“That his death should not kill the idea that he had started. The idea of a Malaŵi that is competently governed. The idea of our people finally gaining independence and freedom from the crushing indignity of poverty.

“The idea of a nation where power truly serves the masses and not where it is sought and captured for its own sake. The idea that everyone in this country should have a fair shot at succeeding. Regardless of their tribe or their religion.

“The idea that affirms that we have not inherited this country from our fathers, but rather that we have borrowed it from our children.

“And that, therefore, we owe it to them to leave it in a much better shape than we found it — the idea of ‘Tsogolo Lathu, Lowala’.

“In his absence, we are certain that above all else SKC would have wanted us to carry on the baton and to keep charging forward, until the dream of a better Malaŵi is a reality.

“And today, we as a party want to affirm that this is exactly the path that we are choosing.

“Our departed [leader] embodied a spirit of umunthu, honesty, discipline, hard work and excellence in execution. And these are the values that we as a people and as a party must always uphold.

“Malaŵians will recall that our leader led our party into an alliance with the Malaŵi Congress Party which had very clear terms and obligations for the parties.

“The very act of suspending his personal and our party’s ambition to lead this country and implement its vision for it, speaks volumes of the selflessness and humility that defined Dr Chilima’s life.

“It was not an act of foolishness or naivety but a great act of patriotism an act of putting country first — above partisan and personal interests.”

The UTM has thus declared that it will embark on a journey towards the September 2025 tripartite general elections starting with its October elective convention) to elect its torchbearer.

“Between now and October, we urge all Malaŵians of legal voting age, to actively participate in politics through registering so that they can vote in the next general election and usher in a future that they have only dreamt about.

‘Tsogolo lathu, lowala’ silinafe. Koma lidzafika ngati ife eni wake tikatengapo mbali povota mwa nzeru’.

“As a united transformative movement, we believe in inclusive politics. And so, we invite everyone who believes that Malaŵi belongs to all who live within it to shelter under our welcoming umbrella.

“Any bona-fide Malaŵian is welcome to participate and vie for any position at our Convention. We welcome all to the only political movement in our country where one’s tribe, religion, race, gender, social class or familial connections are a not a qualification for office.”