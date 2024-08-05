USA-based customer wins K20m plot in Standard Bank Diaspora Transact & Win promo

Winner Donald Mphande

* Your support and recognition mean the world to me, and I am eager to leverage this win

* To further enhance my financial journey with the innovative solutions provided by Standard Bank

By Duncan Mlanjira

Washington DC-based customer, Donald Mphande is the grand winner of a plot of land worth K20 million through Standard Bank’s Diaspora Transact & Win promotion that was launched in March this year.

The promotion was aimed at recognising the contribution of people in the diaspora towards the economic development of the country as Standard Bank innovation to encourage Malawians living abroad to remit foreign currency (forex) home,

In the long-term, the promotion was help improve availability of forex and boost national development, while at the same time empowered those living outside the country with convenient banking solutions that enabled them to seamlessly manage their finances and support their loved ones back home.

Standard Banks attests that the promotion has seen a diverse range of winners from various host countries, reflecting the bank’s broad international reach.

Reacting to the news of his winning, Mphande said the prize would add another dimension to his economic status, saying: “I am extremely thrilled by the excellent news.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Standard Bank for this incredible opportunity. Your support and recognition mean the world to me, and I am eager to leverage this win to further enhance my financial journey with the innovative solutions provided by Standard Bank.”

Mphande hailed Standard Bank for its invaluable services that are contributing to the growth of customers — even those living outside the country.

“I look forward to continuing to grow and succeed with the invaluable resources and support from Standard Bank,” he said.

Charity Mughogho, Standard Bank’s Executive Head of Personal & Private Banking, said the promotion has exceeded the bank’s expectations: “Our Diaspora Promotion has been a tremendous success, and we are delighted to celebrate this milestone with customers outside the country.

“We are thrilled to reward them with such fantastic prizes and appreciate their continued support.”

Mughogho noted that during the period, the promotion boosted the bank’s trading volumes signaling increased interest by Malawians in the diaspora to remit forex back home.

“There was a positive response by our customers as they continued to transact with us through our Bureau de Change. This is in line with our goal to help facilitate the growth of the economy by revitalizing the supply side of foreign currency which the country needs the most to meet its trading needs,” she said.

During the grand draw, Standard Bank distributed cash and non-cash prizes to 10 diaspora customers.

“Let me congratulate Mr. Mphande for winning a plot worth K20 million and nine others, who have won solar equipment and cash prizes. This resonates with our purpose of ‘Malawi is Our Home, We Drive Her Growth’,” she said.

Malawians in the diaspora can remit money back home through the Standard Bank Bureau de Change or choose the Diaspora Offering which offers an account, savings and investment, insurance and digital banking solutions.