US to support Malawi with $158 million towards enhancement of democracy and developmental goals

USAID’s global administrator, Samantha Power

Nellie Kapatuka, MANA

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a US$158 support to Malawi towards enhancing democracy and developmental goals.

During an audience with President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Saturday, USAID’s global administrator, Samantha Power said the support is aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and local governance, spur economic growth and improve early grade reading and nutrition in the country.

She the United States and other countries do recognize the strides the country’s leadership is registering in enhancing democracy and the rule of law, citing the way the country handles its general elections and strategies in the fight against corruption.

She added that good democratic systems are key enablers of socio-economic development saying Malawi is on the right direction despite the current global challenges.

“It is very encouraging to see the government and people in Malawi very committed in the fight against corruption and providing checks and balances to those in authorities on the pathway to realizing MW2063 vision,” she said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo said the initiative will go a long way in facilitating developmental processes in the country, adding that the coming of the USAID global administrator to Malawi, clearly indicates the trust and commitment they have towards Malawi.

“As you have heard, Malawi is being noticed out there as a beacon of democracy and championing of human rights,”Tembo. “We are glad to get such support from USAID which is going to help in job creation through agricultural commercialization and value addition among other things.”

The funds will go towards strengthening democratic systems in the country under a 5-year ‘strengthening Parliament’s role in Malawi’s development project, economic recovery project focusing on empowering women and youth, expanding agricultural commercialization, increasing household resilience and addressing impacts of climate change.

Part of the money will also be used to enhance early grade reading in all primary schools across the country and also improving nutrition respectively.

Apart from meeting President Chakwera, the USAID Administrator — who also visited Zambia on similar engagements — will also meet anti-corruption leaders on their efforts to enhance government transparency and increase accountability to the citizenry among other activities.