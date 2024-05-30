US-funded Malawi Transport & Land Compact officially rolled out

* Concluded this morning at Mzonde in the area of Senior Chief Kalolo in Lilongwe

Maravi Express

At the launch of the US-funded Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact 2, also known as the Malawi Transport & Land Compact, President Lazarus Chakwera expressed his gratitude to the United States Government for its ongoing support to the Malawi Government.

The launch was concluded this morning at Mzonde in the area of Senior Chief Kalolo in Lilongwe and Chakwera said the commencement of the projects signifies government’s commitment to improving the country’s infrastructure and the livelihood of Malawians, ensuring improved transport through the construction of road networks which will help subsistence farmers in the agriculture sector.

The US$350 million MCC Compact 2, that was concluded on May 8 in Dallas, Texas when President Chakwera visited the US, is towards the construction of four road corridors across Malawi under the Increased Land Productivity Project.

Up North there will be upgrading of the 67km stretch from Chikwawa (Rumphi) to Euthini (Mzimba); in the Central Region from Mkanda (Mchinji) to Mwase/Linga (Kasungu) — a distance of 88kms and another 53kms in Lilongwe from Chileka to Chigwirizano via Phiri la Njuzi and Malingunde.

The Eastern Region will see upgrading of the 79km-stretch from Chamtulo in Mangochi (off Golomoti to Monkey Bay Road) to Mkutumula near Balaka Market in Ntcheu.

The corridor roads will facilitate greater flow of agricultural products from farms to markets and secondly, the compact will build Malawi’s capacity in land management reforms to maximize land revenue both for rural farmers and the national economy.

The Compact was sealed in Dallas, Texas between President Chakwera and MCC chief executive officer, Alice Albright who was present at the official launch the landmark projects.

In her remarks, Albright emphasised that Compact 2 will transform the country’s transportation system, economy and livelihoods of Malawians — adding that the Malawi government has also demonstrated commitment to meaningful change in growing the country’s economy, describing the initiative as remarkable.

On his Facebook page, Chakwera said the four road corridors across the country and will benefit over 5.3 million people across seven districts: “The primary purpose of these corridor roads is to facilitate greater flow of agricultural products from farms to markets.

“The compact has another component, American Catalyst Facility for Development Project, which seeks to bolster private sector engagement in alignment to compact objectives.”

Linda Phiri, Board chairperson of MCC 2, described the project as transformative in enhancing the country’s economy and infrastructure, saying the board of trustees will work vigorously to ensure progress and the implementation of the project within the 5-year time frame.

On his part, Minister of Transport & Public Works, Jacob Hara, commended President Chakwera for achieving a milestone of good governance, which has garnered the trust of developmental partners.

He emphasized that MCC Compact 2 projects complement the MW2063 national vision — aligning well with the National Transport Master plan while Senior Chief Kalolo commended the government and MCC for initiating the road development project.

The Senior Chief took note that the project will help to enhance mobility and transportation of farm produce for most smallholder farmers in his area to intended markets.

He assured President Chakwera that the community beneficiaries will embrace patriotism in taking full responsibility for the project by restraining vandalism.

Ahead of sealing the Compact 2, five USA senators visited Malawi in March to appreciate the development partnership and diplomatic relations between the two countries — and concluded by expressing their satisfaction with the impact of some US-funded projects on Malawians lives.

The high-powered delegation included chairperson of Appropriations Committee in the US Senate, Patty Murray, who was leader of delegation and Christopher Coons (Chair-Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations); Gary Peters (Chair-Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee); Catherine Cortez Masto (Finance Committee); and Peter Welch (Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation).

The senators visited four projects — USAID-funded Secondary Education Expansion for Development (SEED) school project (Mzuzi Community Day School in Lilongwe rural west); Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact II (Chileka-Likuni road) project site); USAID-supported Gala Macs Growth Poles project (between Chileka and Namitete and Martin Preuss Centre (MPC); an HIV & integrated health care services facility at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe.

Addressing journalists after the tour, leader of delegation, Senator Murray was impressed with the “tremendous partnerships” and the “open excitement on the people’s faces” in the areas where the projects are being implemented.—Info from Malawi Government & US Embassy Facebook pages