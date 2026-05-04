US-based Malawians’ Seattle Association entangled in alleged financial mismanagement misconduct

* Reported to have attracted attention of their host State’s authorities since the association is a registered non-profit serving Malawians in Washington State

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Seattle Association (MSA), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving economic interests of Malawians living in Washington State, USA, is reported to be entangled in serious allegations of financial mismanagement, misuse of public grant funds, and governance violations — which have reportedly attracted the attention of their host state’s authorities.

According to our source privy to the matter in Seattle, the red flags were raised by an internal board member, Silaba Mpasu, who is reported to have discovered that MSA Board president, Wezi Longwe withdrew funds from the organisation’s account without board approval.

According to our source, Mpasu’s complaint further alleges that some of the funds were used to compensate Longwe herself and family members, “who were reportedly engaged without the knowledge or authorisation of the board — actions that, if confirmed, would violate standard nonprofit governance practices and MSA’s own bylaws”.

Our source provided a flier that the disgruntled members have prepared, alleging that there is “no accountability, no fairness and no transparency” to finance management — while indicating that sister to the MSA president Longwe, Faith Longwe-Simango is the board treasurer, whose husband Charles Simango is projects manager and the grouping’s Grants Writer.

The source further explains that nonprofit organisations in the US “are generally required to ensure that all expenditures are reviewed and approved by their governing boards to maintain transparency and accountability”.

“The internal board member’s complaint also raises concerns about how public grant funds were used and reported. It alleges that grant money — intended for community programs — was instead used to pay for private legal services, an expense not disclosed in budgets submitted to grantors.

“Additionally, the complaint claims that differing budget versions were presented to the MSA board and funding agencies, potentially misleading grant providers on how funds were allocated.

“A ‘corrective action plan’ was also reported to have been submitted to a state agency without board knowledge or approval,” said the source, while also indicating that “these claims have not yet been independently verified by regulatory authorities”.

However, they confirm that “a correspondence from the Washington State Attorney General’s office-Consumer Protection Division, confirms receipt of the complaint and indicates the matter could contribute to identifying ‘possible unfair and deceptive business practices’”, said the source.

“The letter states that while the office monitors complaints for patterns of misconduct, it may open a formal investigation or take enforcement action if warranted. However, the agency noted it does not confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations.

“The Attorney General’s office also reported to have advised that the matter could fall under the jurisdiction of additional agencies, including the Washington State Auditor’s office and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), depending on the nature of the allegations.”

On the close family relationships among key office holders within the MSA’s leadership structure, which poses potential conflicts of interest, our source indicated that “such relationships are not automatically unlawful — but nonprofit governance standards require full disclosure and strict adherence to conflict-of-interest policies to prevent undue influence and protect organisational integrity”.

“However, some experts warn that failure to manage such conflicts can undermine donor confidence, regulatory compliance, and internal accountability.”

According to the MSA website; https://malawiseattleassociation.org/, the grouping serves to promote the welfare of its members so that they can reach their full potential in their endeavors, whose Vision is; ‘A vibrant and prosperous Malawian community in Washington where members thrive in their individual and collective pursuits’.

Its Mission is; ‘To help Malawians in Washington State reach their full potential by providing them with resources for social interaction and personal development’ and the Values are; ‘We will always endeavor to ‘lead with integrity; exercise high levels of transparency; treat others with respect; and uphold high standards of professionalism’.

The establishment of MSA is attached to an historic achievement of Malawi’s legendary novelist, late Legson Didimu Kayira (c. 1942-14 October 2012) — author of ‘The Looming Shadow’ (Doubleday, 1967); ‘Jingala’ (Doubleday, 1969); ‘Things Black and Beautiful’ (Doubleday, 1970); ‘The Civil Servant’ (Longman, 1971); ‘Homecoming’ published in Young and Black in Africa anthology (Random House, 1971); and ‘The Detainee’ (Heinemann, 1974) as fiction novels.

The autobiography, ‘I Will Try’, published by Doubleday (1965), was awarded Northwest Non-Fiction Prize.

On its website, MSA acknowledges that Legson Kayira was one of the first known Malawian to travel to Washington State after he covered 2,500 miles by foot from Malawi to Sudan where he caught a flight to reach the USA and enrolled at Skagit Valley College “in his quest to seek opportunities for self-improvement in the United States”.

“Kayira went on to meet his objective of advancing his education, graduating from Skagit and proceeding to obtain post graduate degrees in the US and UK. He, eventually, went on to settle in the UK.

“Since then, many Malawians have trekked to this Pacific Northwest and while no one has to walk as he did, the motive remains the same — to seek the American dream while remaining true to ourselves.

“Unfortunately, but for a few exceptions, the dream can be very elusive. Very few get to own their own homes while offspring brought or born here end up being saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt, which they spend the rest of their lives repaying, forcing them to do the same for their children.

“The American Dream turns into a nightmare and the community grows devoid of happiness and prosperity. In the end, 50 years after Legson Kayira blazed the trail to Washington, the Malawi Community in the State has not done as well as it should have.



“The MSA endeavors to breathe new life into the community by providing Malawians in the State with access to resources to meet their full potentials while maintaining their distinct cultural identity.

“A new and prosperous Malawi Community in the diaspora starts right now, here in Seattle,” says the website, adding that as the population of Malawians in the Northwest was growing at a steady rate “there was a need to preserve and advance the nature, character and wellbeing of the community”.

The MSA was thus formed on November 8, 2009 “to play a vital role in building a strong and healthy community with social opportunities for advancement by promoting healthy relationships and strong social network including cultural, economic and wellness”.

Its Articles of Incorporation were certified by The Washington (WA) State Nonprofit Corporation on August 14, 2012, and after some legwork, MSA was determined by the United States Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) exempt from federal income tax under Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 501(C)(3).

Donors can deduct contributions they make to the MSA under IRC Section 170. MSA also qualified to receive tax deductible bequests, devices, transfers or gifts under Section 2055, 2106 or 2922.

Another source alleges that the current leadership has also “taken steps to restrict participation in the association’s electoral processes, thereby limiting the ability of Malawians residing across Washington State to vote in organisational affairs”.

“This has prompted criticism, as MSA was established to serve all Malawians in the state, irrespective of family affiliation or ethnic background,” said the source, who alleges that the Longwe-led Board “is pursuing structural changes that would reduce the governance authority of the current board and reassign influence to a smaller group of individuals, including close associates and family members”.

“Those against these structural changes argue that while these changes are being presented as efforts toward inclusivity, they may, in practice, weaken accountability mechanisms and limit independent oversight within the organisation,” said our source.