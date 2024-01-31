Upsets continue in AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 as South Africa stun Morocco to book quarter-final ticket

* Bafana Bafana date Cape Verde on Saturday, February 3 at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium



* Personally, I felt we were capable of bringing this cup home but that didn’t happen—Morocco coach Walid Regragui

Maravi Express

Another huge upset in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023 as South Africa knocked out huge favourites, Morocco with a 2-0 win in the Round of 16.

Morocco, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinalists, were touted to go all the way to the final but it was not to be as South Africa took the lead in the 57th minute when striker Evidence Makgopa connected to a pass inside the 18-yard box to hit the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat was then shown the exit after a challenge on Teboho Mokoena as last man and was shown a second yellow, which was upgraded to a straight red after VAR review by referee Mahmood Ismail

South Africa took advantage of the numerical disadvantage and added the second goal to seal the game thanks to a wonderful free kick by Teboho Mokoena.

The first half saw few goalscoring opportunities being created and the Atlas Lions of Morocco got the best chance of the first half but saw their goal being disallowed by the VAR.

The second half was opposite to what the first half provided in-terms of drama and goals after going down in the 57th minute, Morocco had just one mission, to equalize — leading to the introduction of more forwards as substitutes.

Morocco were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute when a ball hit the hands of Teboho Mokoena in the South African 18-yard box and a penalty was awarded after VAR review.

Achraf Hakimi stepped up to convert but he ended up hitting the ball against the crossbar and his effort went off the pitch.

South Africa will play Cape Verde on Saturday, February 3 at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro at the quarter-finals.

In post-match interview, South Africa coach Hugo Bross said: “In the first half, we tried to contain them and cut off their passing lines. In the second, the game opened up and we scored. We knew that whoever scores first in the match will have a big advantage.”

His counterpart, Walid Regragui said: “We fought until the end with our weapons. I am disappointed for our supporters who deserved much better.

“Personally, I felt we were capable of bringing this cup home but that didn’t happen. I hope my players will learn, especially the younger ones.”—Reporting by CAFonline