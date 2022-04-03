Upmarket Feliz Guest House in Lilongwe offers special rates for long stays and group bookings

* Also offers special rates for group bookings and is ideal for guests who like to live in a quiet and peaceful environment

By Caroline Nyekanyeka

For frequent travellers to Lilongwe, who stay longer to conclude their businesses and require affordable but elegant and exquisite accommodation, Feliz Guest House at Area 43 sector 3 is the place to choose as it offers special rates for long stays.

The 6-bedroomed apartment — ideal for guests who like to live in a quiet and peaceful environment — also offers special rates for group bookings.

A site visit to the lodge confirmed of its elegance and magnificent services on offer as all rooms are self-contained added with hot showers, mini fridges and DSTV with own decoders.

In an interview, owner of the exclusive lodge, Malango Mlanjira said: “Feliz Guest House has a qualified chef who will ensure that you have your choice of food the way you love it. Plenty of seasonal freebies to make you feel at home.

“Guests coming by coach are provided with transport to the guest house at no extra cost. It is just a 5 minute drive from the City Centre and it is the closest from Kamuzu International Airport.”

He also added that guests can negotiate for their own packages depending on their needs and budget and that guest laundry services are provided at a minimal fee.

He further said the idea to construct a lodge was mooted taking cognizance that as a frequent traveler himself, he opts for some lodge that is elegant but at the same situated in a quiet and peaceful environment.

“As you may be aware, there is so much bustle of activities at most hotels that sometimes can disturb guests who may require some quite atmosphere.

“At the same time, Feliz Guest House offers an atmosphere that guests from different backgrounds can even interact at intervals and thereby develop more friendships or business deals.

“It is also ideal for corporate companies management meetings as all would be in a setting that is very conducive while at the same time having the opportunity to order meals of their choice.”

He added that this is also an investment that can assist in providing elegant accommodation that suits foreign visitors whenever Lilongwe hosts some international conferences.

“Leaders of international conferences bring with them some support staff and sometimes the hotels available become fully booked. The optional is for lodges like ourselves.

“We are in a secure neighbourhood and ours is never compromised because we know every guest looks towards a safe and secure place to stay.”

For bookings, the public is encouraged to contact Malango on +265 991 278 800 or through e-mail: felizmw@gmail.com.