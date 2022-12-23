Upcoming female gospel artist Norah sings her heart out in single, ‘Won’t Let Me Go’

* The song has a feel-good beat coupled with amazing message that God is always with His people in every situation

* It is relaying the promise that God made towards His people who are going through temptations and tribulations to remain faithful

* God’s faithfulness has been highlighted in a number of poetic and lyrical arrangements emanating from various experiences

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

The finer and smooth voice of Lilongwe-based female gospel singer, Norah Male Khonga has been fused with great artistic arrangement leading to the release of her hit single titled ‘Won’t Let me Go’ — which is reiterating God’s relentless faithfulness towards people.

A production from the record label, GM Records, the song has a feel-good beat coupled with amazing message that God is always with His people in every situation.

The up-and-coming artist says the song is relaying the promise that God made towards His people who are going through temptations and tribulations to remain faithful.

“God’s faithfulness has been highlighted in a number of poetic and lyrical arrangements emanating from various experiences,” she said. “The song is a rallying call to all the people to keep on trusting God in every situation because God is omnipotent.”

She added that the song is a powerful tool of injecting hope, which is a scarce commodity more especially in these days where people need it the most.

“Humanity is facing a lot of challenges — as such the impact is huge where we are witnessing disturbing rise in suicide cases as well as some chronic diseases.

“Therefore, through the song, I believe people will understand the nature of our loving God who takes care of His children in every situation,” she said.

Composer and producer of ‘Won’t Let Me Go’ song, Wanangwa Banda underscored the need of depending on God as depicted in the song.

“The lyrics of the song are very interesting, whereby they are preaching the Almighty God, which is not supposed to be overshadowed by the occurrences of this world.

“In our dire search for fortune and fame we may make undesirable turns along the way, but God will not let us go astray indefinitely.”

Wanangwa further said the song is a preamble to Norah’s project, which he would like to take her music to another level — aligning a Malawian artist to international standards.

“Malawian artists have great potential to evolve the industry and make it flourish. While we are spreading this promise in the song, the journey continues in which GM Records will work with upcoming and existing artists to match the global standards,” he said.

GM Records has embarked on a music project that will see artists recording their songs in a very stylish model to meet the quality demand on the market.