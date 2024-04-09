Up next for Nyasa Big Bullets TNM Super League title defence campaign are Mighty Tigers

* As debutantes get their second shot to retain their top spot against Mogale FC

* With table runners-up Silver Strikers hosting Bangwe All Stars at Silver Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira

After salvaging a 1-1 draw away against Dedza Dynamos away in their opening TNM Super League title defence campaign at Dedza Stadium, 2023 champions Nyasa Bullets are at home on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium against Mighty Tigers.

Tigers were beaten 3-1 by newly-promoted side Creck Sporting at Nankhaka in Lilongwe last Sunday — to take the lead of the 2024 on goals scored as last season’s runners-up Silver Strikers also have three points from the season having beaten Chitipa United 2-0 on Saturday.

Creck Sporting are still at home in their second match on Sunday at Civo Stadium in which they meet Moyale FC, who beat fellow military side MAFCO 2-1 for them to perch at third place.





On Saturday, MAFCO date another fellow military side at Chitowe, Kamuzu Barracks, who drew 1-1 with last season’s third-placed team Mighty Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium as Mzuzu City Hammers host another rookie in the top flight league at Mzuzu Stadium, Baka City — who were baptized by Karonga United 1-0 in a Karonga derby.

Civil Service United, who lost 0-1 to Mzuzu City Hammers, are up against Dedza Dynamos at home, Civo Stadium on Saturday while on Sunday, Silver Strikers host Bangwe All Stars at Silver Stadium followed by Chitipa United v Karonga United at Karonga and FOMO at home, Mulanje Park against Mighty Wanderers.

After beating seasoned Mighty Tigers 3-1 at Nankhaka in Lilongwe on Sunday, Creck Sporting took the lead of the 2024 season having with three of their players recording their first-ever goal in the top flight — Hadji Wali (27th); Dalitso Nahipa (32′) and Masambero Kalua (45’).

The other debutantes FOMO are on 4th with Hassan Luwembe scoring their team’s first-ever goal in the TNM Super League with Karonga United on while defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets are on 8th position.

Last year’s third-placed Mighty Wanderers are 10th after their 1-1 draw with Kamuzu Barracks at home turf, Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday when Christopher Kumwembe scored in the 29th only for the Lilongwe-based military side to equalise in the 72nd through Zeliat Nkhoma — to take home a point that earned them the 9th position.

At the bottom are Civil Service United (14th), who lost 0-1 to Mzuzu City Hammers; Mighty Tigers (15th) and Chitipa United (16th) — who were sensation last season finishing 4th.

So the race is on to dethrone defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, who won the title last year for the 5th consecutive seasons — their 17th since the top flight league was formed in 1986.

Last season, they won a historic quadruple — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup, the Airtel Top 8 as well as the season opener, the FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield 2023.

They have also won this year’s FAM NBS Charity Shield after beating Silver Strikers through post-match penalties.

Fans are being reminded to take advantage of the newly introduced e-ticketing through TNM Mpamba, that represents a paradigm shift in the evolution of football in Malawi, resonating with global standards of convenience and efficiency.



The new solution was pioneered for the Sapitwa 4 tournament which involved Super League outfits, Bangwe All-stars, Dedza Dynamos, FOMO and Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park last month.

TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi reiterates that the innovative step aims to enhance convenience, streamline access, elevate the overall matchday experience for supporters and curb fraud around football arena and marks a significant transition from traditional paper tickets to digital access — aligning with modern technological advancements and catering to the evolving preferences of football enthusiasts.

Jonazi reminds fans that what is needed is a Mpamba account and a Khadi Mbambande debit card which they can buy on their phone and collect from any TNM shops across the country.

He also emphasised that the innovation is also to curb fraud, an issue hindering the growth of football industry, particularly during matches, saying: “The traditional practice of handling cash when purchasing physical tickets at entry points poses a lot of challenges for revenue collection such as theft of cash which leads to revenue loss and other associated problems.

“The e-ticketing is the most secure and convenient solution of handling football matches revenue as tickets will be bought through TNM’s digital platforms.”

The initiative of e-ticketing also aligns with the Ministry of Youth & Sports and SULOM ongoing efforts to address issues like cash theft and ticket duplication within the TNM Super League.

Apart from safeguarding of revenue, other advantages include real-time attendance tracking and prevention of fraudulent activities.

Also introduced by Super League of Malawi (SULOM) are grades for game tickets in which champions Nyasa Big Bullets, runners-up Silver Strikers and third-place Mighty Wanderers are pegged at K4,000 as Grade 1.

Grade 2 at K3,000 a ticket has last season’s 4th-placed Chitipa United; Kamuzu Barracks (5th); Bangwe All Stars (6th); Dedza Dynamos (7th); Civil Service United (8th) and Karonga United (9th).

Grade 3 at K2,000 are games involving MAFCO (10th last season); Mighty Tigers (11th); Mzuzu City Hammers (12th); Moyale Barracks (13th); and promoted sides, Baka City; FOMO FC and Creck Sporting Club.

In its statement, SULOM says the decision is based on its commitment to Revive, Reform and Rebrand the elite league and having carefully considered various factors to ensure an equitable pricing structure.

“For matches featuring teams from the same grade, we will be implementing a standard gate charge,” said the statement. “This decision is aimed at maintaining consistency and fairness across all encounters within the league.

“Regardless of the teams involved, spectators can expect a unified pricing experience when attending these matchups. Furthermore, in cases where matches pit teams from different grades against each other, we have opted to adopt a model where the gate charge will correspond to the lower grade involved.

“This approach is designed to make football more accessible to fans across all levels of competition, ensuring that support for the sport remains inclusive and widespread.

“We believe that these gate charges strike the right balance between sustainability for the league and affordability for our dedicated and passionate supporters.

“We look forward to your continued support as we embark on another thrilling season of football in the TNM Super League. Together, let’s celebrate the beautiful game and the camaraderie it inspires.”