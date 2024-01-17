Unpredictable AFCON duel between Zambia and DR Congo this evening

Zambia coach Avram Grant

The opening Group F fixture of the frica Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023 officially kicks off at San Pedro’s Laurent Pokou Stadium between DR Congo and Zambia from 10pm.

Zambia lifted the title against this year’s hosts Côte d’Ivoire led by French tactician, Herve Renard are coached by Avram Grant — former Ghana coach, who guided the Black Stars to a AFCON 2015 silver medal.

Since then, the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) representatives have stammered in their continental ambitions. After their 2012 success, they were booted out in the group stages of both the 2013 and 2015 editions and are only making their return now in Côte d’Ivoire.

Zambia will look to the talent that emerged in their CAF U-20 AFCON squad that emerged with the likes of Patson Daka who has grown into a key member of the senior squad.

Ahead of the match, coach Avram Grant said the AFCON is an important competition in Africa: “We take everything seriously. This is how we will tackle our first match. We have a good team and the opponent is also good.

“Preparations went well and we arrived here to continue working hard. There are teams better than us but with DR Congo, we can say that we are at the same level.

“Everyone wants to win the AFCON but only one country will win. We simply want to play our football and give our best on the pitch.”

Lubambo Musonda, captain for Zambia said they want to start the competition well: “In 2012, we won when we were not expected to win and that is football. You have to play, be ambitious, take the matches one by one.

“Afterwards, we will see if we can reproduce what our elders did in 2012. We weren’t there in the last editions and that hurt us. Today we are here — we want to enjoy and have no regrets.

“Many teammates are here for the first time but they are motivated to give everything — we have the right state of mind.”

On the other side is DR Congo, who won two titles back in 1968 and 1974, and their coach, Sébastien Desabre told journalists: “The players are focused on the objectives. The first match of a tournament is important but not decisive.

“We go there with the ambition to continue what we have undertaken for a year and a half. We are underdogs but we want to play good matches.

“We are going to face Zambia who have very good qualities, especially offensively. The players are ready to defend the colors of the country.”

His captain, Chancel Mbemba, on his 5th AFCON, said: “This is an opportunity to share my experience with other players but experience must also be shown on the ground.

“Zambia has a great team, especially its attack. We watched the videos, and we are working on our own — we will defend our flag facing any player.”—Reported by CAFonline