University of Malawi confers Mozambique President Nyusi an honorary PhD in International Affairs & Diplomacy

Soon after welcoming his counterpart after landing at Chileka International Airport, President Chakwera proceeded to escort Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi to Zomba where he was conferred a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in International Affairs & Diplomacy (Honoris Causa) by the University of Malawi (UNIMA).

This comes barely two week after Mozambique’s Joaquim Chissano University also conferred President Chakwera an Honorary PhD in International Cooperation & Development — for his strategic thinking and adopting external policies to develop synergies with neighbouring countries.

UNIMA has conferred the honorary PhD in recognition of his service to the people of Mozambique, Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and beyond and in his acceptance speech, Nyusi said the occasion is a reminder of what the two countries have achieved in international relations and common development goals.

Describing Malawi as a great friend, Nyusi highlighted his commitment to prioritising diplomacy with neighbouring countries, saying: “We are friends at all times, even in trying moments — I am therefore humbled, honoured and grateful for the award.”

Nyusi then pledged to visit UNIMA and share with its students on Mozambique’s economic diplomacy initiative.

When conferring Chakwera with the honorary PhD, Joaquim Chissano University Vice-Registrar, Senior Professor Jose Magode said that at their University’s Council meeting in April, they rigorously scrutinised Chakwera’s commitment and dedication to strengthening international cooperation with other countries.

He said the University established that Chakwera first visited Mozambique after ascending to power in October 2020 as one way of developing a strong relationship with Mozambique by making agreements that have benefited the people from the two countries.

“The bilateral relations of Mozambique and Malawi has seen the interdependence of the two countries sharing benefits in areas that are mutually beneficial, the relations are leveraging on areas of strength of the two countries.”

The Registrar highlighted that the University recognised that President Chakwera ascended to power at a time Malawi was facing forex shortage, natural disasters and CoVID 19.

He said with President Chakwera’s strategic thinking and adopting external policies, there has been a turn around and a recovery plan with innovative solutions to challenges that the country has been facing has been established.

Joaquim Chissano University was established on February 5, 1986, and article 6 of the university’s honorific privileges, there is a legal provision of conferment of honorary degrees to individuals who have exhibited dedication to the community and humanity.

When he officially accepted the honour, Chakwera said there is no country that can develop without international cooperation: “No matter how developed or resilient a country can be, it can never thrive without external assistance, international cooperation is the only reasonable path to a prosperous future, if you remove international cooperation from any country it will collapse.”

He added that it is delusional for a nation to think that it can survive on its own, a nation is sovereign and not self contained, saying: “In fact, nowhere is this reality more true than in Malawi’s relations with its neighbours.

“Malawi’s prosperity and security depends on a robust relationship with the countries with whom she shares her borders, and among these countries, the country that we share a lion’s share of our border with is Mozambique.”

President Chakwera said for the past four years, global challenges such as CoVID 19 and natural disasters has seen countries becoming more connected through challenges that have been cross border.

“It does not matter who gets it first but working together as brotherhood of nations, by combating challenges together such as climate change impacts such as Cyclone Freddy that hit both Mozambique and Malawi and CoVID 19.”

He said he was honoured and humbled to accept the honorary doctorate, which recognises his efforts to foster international cooperation, mentioning that among the cooperation none has been stronger than the one he shares with President Nyusi and the people of Mozambique.

Malawi and Mozambique share a rich history of cooperation, rooted in their geographical proximity and deep cultural connections.

On economic cooperation, Mozambique is Malawis gateway to global trade through vital ports like Beira and on energy partnership, Malawi-Mozambique power interconnection project is a milestone in a bilateral relationship.

Furthermore, both countries have been instrumental in promoting peace and security in the region, collaborating within the SADC framework to address shared challenges.

Currently, Malawi and Mozambique share many cultural bonds especially among the ethnic communities that live along the border such as Lhomwe and Yao, this has fostered close relations between the two countries.

This year, Malawi and Mozambique also agreed to strengthen their bilateral relationship at the grassroots through a joint technical meeting which attracted technocrats from departments of international affairs, defence, police as well as local government from the two countries.

Recently, Malawi’s High Commissioner to Mozambique, Wezi Moyo said the two countries are also strengthening communication whereby many Mozambicans are embracing English while as Malawi plans to introduce Portuguese and Swahili in its curriculum to improve social integration.

Meanwhile, Malawi is connecting its railway at Marka to the Sena Corridor from Vila Nova de Fronteira de Mark, the country will be transporting bulky cargo at a lower cost.

While in the country, Nyusi will join his Malawian counterpart in fulfilling some official engagements, that include presiding over the opening of the 20th National Agriculture Fair tomorrow in Blantyre.

The fair, which will be held under the theme; ‘Driving Towards Export-Oriented Agriculture Through Commercialisation and Innovation’ and is expected to draw significant attention from stakeholders.—Reporting by Memory Chatonda & Tikondane Vega, MANA; Editing by Maravi Express