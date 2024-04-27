Unity, hard work, take stage at Tanzania’s Union Day celebrations

* A union means people coming together, doing things together, setting aside perceived or real differences

By Sylvester Kumwenda, MANA in Dar es Salaam

Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima on Thursday led Malawians in joining the Republic of Tanzania in celebrating the nation’s Union Day held at Uhuru Stadium — a ceremony which highly centered on calls for unity for development.

In an interview after the ceremony, Chilima said it was important for Malawi to attend the event because it improves bilateral relations with Tanzania, provides a chance to further explore areas of cooperation, and to witness the power of unity.

“A union means people coming together, doing things together, setting aside perceived or real differences as opposed to setting ourselves apart and dividing ourselves.

“Tanzania has 60 solid years of doing things together after Tanganyika and Zanzibar unified. So, there are lessons to be learnt like putting aside differences which could derail development for our people.”

Chilima said the visit was also an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries: “Just last year, Her Excellency President of Tanzania, Suluhu Hassan was our guest of honor during our Independence Day celebrations, and recently our President Dr Lazarus Chakwera also came for a state visit to Tanzania.

“So, it was important to join the celebrations as it boosts our bilateral relations,” said Chilima and in her keynote address, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the day should bring reflection on unity and hard work to citizens of Tanzania, and Africa at large.

“I ask you all that this day should present renewed commitment in preserving our unity which we have enjoyed, so that the efforts of our founding fathers, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere of Tanganyika, and Sheik Abeid Aman Karume of Zanzibar, should not go to waste.”

Hassan then called for continued hard work for people of Tanzania and beyond the borders, observing its only through hard work that dreams be achieved.

She also extended appreciations to all African presidents, vice-presidents, leaders and dignitaries who attended the ceremony, saying their attendance amplified the will for Africa to unite and develop.

Some of the African leaders who attended the event included Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia, William Ruto of Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo’s, Felix Tshisekedi and Comoros President Azali Assoumani, among others.

Chilima was accompanied by other Malawian government officials that included Minister of Local Government, Unity, & Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda and Malawi’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Andrew Kumwenda.

On his part, Kumwenda said Malawi can borrow a leaf from the Republic of Tanzania’s story, which saw the development of a successful nation, based on unity, trust, respect, and dedication.

He said the story of Tanzania is a remarkable one of which Malawi and the rest of Africa can learn from: “It is a story of peace, unity, understanding, and overcoming differences, whereby two totally different states agreed to become one.

“This is not an easy thing, but proved that with unity, anything is doable. This is something we can all emulate from in fostering unity and development in our countries.

“For Malawi to join in the celebrations, not only shows how much we value our bilateral relations with Tanzania, but also respect the values and history of our neighbour.”

He added that Tanzania has been an important neighbour who has bailed out Malawi in numerous occasions, one of which is during the Cyclone Freddy disaster.

“Cyclone Freddy was devastating to Malawi, and Tanzania was one of the countries who gave greatly supported us. Our relationship is deep, — hence we are proud that we were part of the celebrations, and that we will continue to be there for each other,” he said.