UNIMA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sajidu elected into executive committee of Southern African Regional Universities Association

* SARUA plays a critical role in enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education in Southern Africa



* The executive committee composes chairperson and four executive committee members from different countries

By Duncan Mlanjira

University of Malawi (UNIMA) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samson Sajidu has been elected in the executive committee of the Southern African Regional Universities Association (SARUA) — a dynamic organization that aims to strengthen the role of higher education in regional development through collaboration, capacity building, and knowledge sharing.

It brings together universities in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and Prof. Sajidu says the “prestigious appointment reflects UNIMA’s commitment to advancing higher education and fostering regional collaboration”.

“I am, therefore, deeply honored to be elected to the executive committee of SARUA,” he said. “This is not only a recognition of the strides we continuously make at the University of Malawi, but also a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the broader regional development of higher education.

“SARUA plays a critical role in enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education in Southern Africa, promoting collaboration and sharing best practices among member universities.

“As a member of the executive committee, I will work alongside other distinguished leaders (Vice-Chancellors) to drive initiatives that address common challenges, leverage collective strengths, and support sustainable development goals in the region.”

Prof. Sajidu further said the executive committee is composed of five executive committee members led by a chairperson for a term of office of three years and they all must be from different countries. One country cannot contribute more than one executive members at a time.

“This election comes at a pivotal time as we navigate the complexities of a rapidly changing educational landscape,” went on Sajidu. “Our collaborative efforts through SARUA will be crucial in ensuring that we equip our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the future.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the executive committee to further our shared mission,” he said of the association, whose membership is around 60 universities (private and public) within SADC.

“One of the strategic objectives is to increase membership to cover all accredited universities in the SADC region,” he said.

Sajidu added that currently, the UNIMA leadership team has achieved significant milestones in research, innovation, and community engagement and “this new role within SARUA underscores the university’s leadership in the higher education sector and its dedication to fostering regional integration and development”.

At the graduation ceremony in October last year, Prof. Sajidu shared some of the achievements UNIMA has accomplished over the past years, which include collaboration with various international universities and has welcomed international students who are studying at UNIMA.

He also announced the establishment of the Alumni Office, which will foster alumni engagement, while advising the graduands that as they venture out into the world, they should take pride in knowing they are not leaving UNIMA behind but rather carrying a piece of UNIMA with them.

According to its website, SARUA was founded in 2005 to assist in the revitalisation and development of the leadership and institutions of higher education in the southern African region — thus enabling the regional higher education sector to meaningfully respond to the developmental challenges facing the region.

In strengthening the leadership and institutions of higher education in the Southern African region, SARUA consolidates a southern African agenda for higher education, and enabling higher education to make a significant contribution to national and regional development.

Its mandate is to assist in the revitalisation and development of the leadership and institutions of higher education in the Southern African region, thus enabling the regional higher education sector to meaningfully respond to the developmental challenges facing the region.

Its Vision is to seek, over time, to be recognised for the provision of an effective platform, which enables key regional higher education leadership players to engage and contribute meaningfully to regional development.

Prof. Samson Mkali Idruss Sajidu was appointed as Vice-Chancellor in March 2022 to become the 10th Chancellor of the University, but the first in that position since the institution became a fully-fledged university, following the delinking process.

Prof. Sajidu has an impressive portfolio of teaching, research and leadership as he has served as Vice-Principal, as well as Acting Principal of Chancellor College. He also led the Faculty of Science as Dean, and has also been Head of the Chemistry Department.

He holds an MPhil in Chemistry (2001) from University of Cambridge, and was awarded a PhD in Chemistry (2008) from the University of Malawi and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

He is a Fellow of the Cambridge Commonwealth Society and in 2010 he received the AU-TWAS Young Scientist National award for Malawi.

The seasoned academic — specializing in water chemistry — is an invited reviewer of articles in a number of international peer reviewed journals.

In this field, he has conducted research in a number of areas, including the identification of water fluoric areas in Malawi, use of locally sourced materials such as gypysum, bauxite and clays in water defluoridation, use of Moringa oleifera, Moringa stenopetala and clays in heavy metal detoxification in water.

Prof. Sajidu — an alumnus of Kamuzu Academy — has authored numerous internationally refereed journal articles and he has also presented a number of papers at international conferences as well as being renowned as a consultant within the country.

He was also the editor of the Malawi Journal of Science and Technology, and is one of the founding editors of the UNIMA Bulletin.