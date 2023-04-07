UNIMA narrowing gap between male and female academic achievement; Out of 2,474 graduands, 1,195 females

* This signals the university’s efforts towards attaining the male-female 50-50 gender distribution

By Duncan Mlanjira

Out of 2,474 graduands who were conferred with degrees, diplomas and certificate by the University of Malawi (UNIMA) on Wednesday at Chancellor College, 1,195 were females with 1,279 males — representing 48% of females.

In his opening speech, UNIMA’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samson Sajidu said “in terms of gender parity, the overall statistics shows that there is a very narrow gap between males and females”.

“This signals the university’s efforts towards attaining the male-female 50-50 gender distribution with regard to opportunities for higher education in compliance with the national policy on gender equity.”

From the 2,474 graduands, 7 received certificates, 25 Diplomas, 2,289 Bachelors, 142 Masters and 11 PhDs.

UNIMA also graduated students from sister universities of Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) and Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), who had enrolled during the federal university of Malawi at then then Polytechnic, College of Medicine and Kamuzu College of Nursing.

“What is even more exciting is the excellent partnership which the three universities continue to enjoy amongst themselves and this shall in certain terms continue,” Sajidu said.

“This partnership also extends to all the six public universities and the private universities in the country.

“I wish to congratulate all the 2474 graduands who will be conferred with various degrees and diplomas this morning after having satisfied the University senate for the awards. The University and no doubt your families are very proud of your achievements.

“This is a crowning moment for you graduands for all the sacrifices you have made in pursuit of knowledge. We are, as all your families and friends are, very proud of you.

“In graduating, you have vindicated our belief that the thrust of true education is that of a closed mind yielding ground to an open one. Please receive my very sincere congratulations on your achievements.

“This ceremony may be an end to many of you but for those who maintain intellectual curiosity, there is a lot more to learn about the universe and beyond.

“I, therefore, urge you not to stop here; our country needs you to conduct research; our Universities need you to teach and train; our families need you to unravel the next discovery and make theirs a better world to live in.

“I promise you, dear graduands, that our gates will remain open and render respite to all who dare embark on this pilgrimage in search of knowledge.”

Prof. Sajidu further attested that graduation ceremonies all over the world “have always been recognized and celebrated as joyful occasions — not only by those who are receiving their awards — but by their families, friends (including boyfriends and girlfriends), relatives and others as well”.

“This function today is no different. We have all gathered here to join our successful graduands who will soon transition from the world of being students who are cared for by others, to that of mature and responsible adults and citizens who are ready to join millions of Malawians in shaping the destiny of our beautiful country.

“I would, therefore, like to ask all of you to join me in congratulating our graduands on their success. This achievement is a well-deserved one. It did not come by chance or mistake. No one from the University of Malawi gets their qualification on a silver platter. It is earned through hard work, dedication and a high level of commitment to the academic standards demanded by the institution.”

He emphasized that the graduands have been equipped well enough to succeed; that they have been equipped “with skills and knowledge for subduing and conquering the earth”; that they shall “not sit back and complain when they encounter new challenges but will draw from what they have been taught to offer solutions”.

“The University of Malawi is proud to produce solution providers. They join a long list of members of the University of Malawi Convocation and alumni. The membership is permanent.

“Through these members of the convocation, the University has contributed immensely to the social and economic transformation of this country. Our graduates are at the forefront of providing solutions to the three pillars of the MW2063.”

As a testimony of UNIMA’s relevance, Sajidu maintained that its alumni “have continued to be entrusted with various leadership positions in this country and globally”.

“His excellency the President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr Chakwera is our alumni. The Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament, almost all the judges of the supreme and high courts, most of the captains of the public and the private industries are from this University.

“There can never be a clearer endorsement of our training than this. We produce problem solvers — those who are ready to subdue the earth.

“Today, you leave our gates and head out into the world. We have prepared you as best as we could. Only one thing will elevate you to greatness — character.

“You have developed these skills through your university education at UNIMA. Your university education has built a solid foundation for you to succeed. You now have the potential to achieve what is necessary to meet the challenges of the future.

“This university was created to ensure the future security and development of our country. Therefore, as a graduate of the UNIMA, your future role is to fulfil the hopes invested in you by our nation’s wise leadership.

“You are ready to enhance our world with your talent and imagination. You have the tools, the knowledge, the skills, the ethical commitments, and the passion to steer through the changes that lie ahead.”

Thus he said the graduation is not the end but a new beginning in which they have much more to achieve as they become members of the UNIMA’s alumni — a group of over 30,000 people who, “in the last 60 years, have contributed to the success of the nation through their distinguished careers and service, both in employment and in the community”.

“As a member of this alumni you are the university’s representatives in the world. Your success will secure our reputation and wherever you go, your UNIMA family will be there to support you.

“I am pleased to inform you that the University is developing an alumni tracking system, he said, spicing it up with a quote by former American civil rights activists, Malcom X: ‘Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today’.