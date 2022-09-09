UNIMA Law Enforcement Society on serious fundraising campaign for its activities

* On Thursday, the members washed staff members cars at a fee of K2,000 each



By Duncan Mlanjira

University of Malawi (UNIMA) Law Enforcement Society — the grouping of students of Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement Management & Leadership — is on a serious fundraising campaign for its activities.

The Society, which is planning to hold the first-ever law enforcement symposium to add credence to the importance of the new programme — as well as other activities— washed staff members cars on Thursday, September 8 at a fee of K2,000 each.

The Society’s president Mwaku Kalambule described the car wash as successful, saying they plan to have it periodically with the next one set for the next semester.

“We are preparing for the official launch of the Society on campus on September 24 at which numerous stakeholders would be invited to grace the occasion and give it the pomp it deserves — thus we decided to organise the car wash campaign,” he said.

“Since the start of this semester, we have managed to market the Society to the new Law Enforcement students and we’ve had inter-class sporting games on the weekends to provide an outlet from academic stress but also to help improve togetherness amongst the 3 classes.

“This is also being used as a means to select players for the UNIMA Law Enforcement team to play against other societies and against enforcement agencies outside the university like Zomba Police Service and Immigration.”

The Society has also have golf shirts and caps in stock for sale, on which have been printed its logo going at and name and publicity secretary, Angella Kaliboyi said sales are at slow pace at the moment “but there has been a very evident admiration from the members because of the style of the golf shirts and caps”.

“Even some two lecturers from other modules have purchased their Society golf shirts and we are still marketing them amongst them as well as members of the general public.

“We still plan to have our proposed symposium later this semester and have multiple Malawian Law Enforcement agencies come to the university and share their views on the country’s criminal justice system,” she said.

The Bachelor’s Degree — managed by the Faculty of Social Sciences — is in its third year and also offers courses from all faculties such as the forensic chemistry, managerial accounting, constitutional & administrative law, fingerprints & impressions as well as custody management.

The 4-year programme — whose main stakeholders are the Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prisons, the Immigration Department and UNIMA — will give third year students an opportunity to major in any of its specialty such as forensics or management.

It was created to fill some gaps that Malawi’s law enforcement agencies are facing, such as the many criminal cases that fall apart as most police prosecutors usually present inefficient evidence in court.

Established in 2020, the UNIMA Law Enforcement Society was formally constituted on Chancellor College campus in Zomba in March this year that elected Kalambule as president.

As a new programme, Kalambule maintains the pledge to include marketing the course — not only on campus, but to all relevant stakeholders outside the institution.

Other outreach activities include voluntary work and participation in events associated with the major law enforcement agencies around the country.