UNIMA commits to maintain fostering partnerships with both local and international institutions

* As it explores financial opportunities with Centenary Bank in to advance UNIMA’s strategic goals

* Centenary Bank presented proposals aimed at fostering a mutually beneficial partnership between the bank and UNIMA

By Duncan Mlanjira

University of Malawi (UNIMA) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samson Sajidu maintains that the mother of all universities in Malawi remains committed to fostering partnerships with both local and international institutions.

Prof. Sajidu made this commitment when he and his management team, hosted a delegation from Centenary Bank yesterday, January 22, to explore potential collaborations between the two institutions.

UNIMA Media reports that the delegation, led by the Managing Director, Godfrey Byekwaso, presented several proposals aimed at fostering a mutually beneficial partnership between the bank and UNIMA.

The report further said the officials introduced several of their products, including a platform for paying tuition fees through mobile banking, as well as loan services for staff members, among others.

They also highlighted opportunities such as supporting students and the community, emphasising that one of their main objectives is transforming people’s lives.

The Vice-Chancellor thus expressed his excitement and gratitude for the visit, emphasising the vital role of partnerships in advancing UNIMA’s strategic goals, particularly in improving operational efficiency and enhancing service delivery.

“We appreciate the visit as it is a crucial step in fostering strong and beneficial relationships,” Prof. Sajidu is quoted as saying. “As a community of diverse professionals dedicated to learning, research, and innovation, we are ready to explore financial opportunities that can enhance personal growth.”

He added that such collaborations “do not only enhance the efficiency of service delivery but also create opportunities that directly benefit stakeholders of the university”.

“As such, the university is always open to discussion with various potential partners who share its vision of advancing higher education in Malawi.”

The reports highlights that the meeting marked the beginning of what is expected to be an impactful relationship between UNIMA and Centenary Bank, with both parties looking forward to further engagement to ensure the successful implementation of the proposed initiatives.

This meeting comes on the heels of other engagements UNIMA management had with First Discount House and FDH Bank Plc last week, also reported by UNIMA Media.

FDH Bank visited UNIMA employees on January 17, 2025, hosted at the new economics building for a meet-and-greet event that aimed to create a warm and informal atmosphere to encourage engagement between the staff members of the two institutions.

FDH Bank Deputy Managing Director, George Chitera acknowledged that UNIMA staff members comprise a key customer base for their branch in Zomba and that the presence of UNIMA in Zomba played a major role in the bank’s decision to establish a branch in the old capital city.

Additionally, said the UNIMA Media report, Chitera announced plans to extend the FDH graduate start-up programme by including UNIMA — an initiative was first rolled out for Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) some three years ago.

The facility provide graduating students with start-up capital to support their entrepreneurial aspirations, which the present in real-time financial assistance proposals.

The University Registrar, Martin Matululu commended the strong partnership between UNIMA and the Malawian bank, emphasising the potential to strengthen their collaboration and explore new areas of collaboration.

Meanwhile, visiting the UNIMA Media Facebook page is quite an exhilarating experience as it is awash with positive developments, that is surely attractive to young minds at basic education level to aspire to be part of this institution, that was founded in 1964.

It is a vibrant media platform to go for all-you-need-to-know of the university’s updates that include highlighting its achievements, vision for growth & innovation and addressing challenges it faces.

Also reported is the establishment of a Media Open Day forum, that was launched on November 22, 2024 to be giving an opportunity for the media and members of the public — including its surrounding community leaders — to appreciates its developments.

Held at Chancellor College campus’ Library Quadrangle, the guests included T/A Chikowi, T/A Mwambo, T/A Mlumbe and GVH Chikanda, who had an opportunity to appreciate the university’s teaching & learning & research activities and initiatives.

The Facebook media platform reported that this will be a celebration of UNIMA’s commitment to transparency and public engagement and quotes UNIMA’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Sunduzwayo Madise — accompanied by University Registrar, Matululu, Deputy University Registrar, Alfred Iteta Banda — as saying the presence of the chiefs underscored UNIMA’s strong community ties and collaborative approach to development.

“We are aware that the media requires a lot of information from the university. This event was organised to provide that information and to foster a better understanding of our operations.”

He also highlighted some of the challenges UNIMA faces, such as inadequate hostel accommodation, which has become pressing as the university plans to grow its student population to 15,000 by 2026.

UNIMA was delinked from Malawi Polytechnic, Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) and the College of Medicine in 2021 and in its 2023-2028 Strategic Plan, reconstituted into five schools — School of Arts, Communication & Design; School of Education; School of Law, Economics & Government; School of Humanities & Social Sciences; and School of Natural & Applied Sciences.

At the Media Open Day, each school showcased its unique programs and innovative student and staff projects, “reflecting UNIMA’s dedication to fostering creativity and practical problem-solving,” reports the UNIMA Media.

“Journalists toured the campus, beginning with the university’s inclusive library facilities, which feature specialised spaces to support students with special needs.

“They also visited state-of-the-art laboratories in Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Computer Science, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). These tours highlighted the university’s commitment to providing a world-class learning environment while showcasing ongoing projects by students and staff.

“The event concluded with an exhibition of student-led projects, affirming UNIMA’s role as a hub for innovation and creativity. By engaging the media and local leaders, the university reaffirmed its dedication to shaping the future of higher education in Malawi,” said the UNIMA Media report.