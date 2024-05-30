UN-mandated Allied Forces should bomb Israel to bring peace to Gaza

* Netanyahu continues to commit one ‘tragic mistake’ after the other

* The first tragic mistake by its own admission was the killing of the UN aid workers

* It was a deliberate targeting to stop the relief work in Gaza

By Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui

Rafah in Gaza is burning! The extremist State of Israel led by its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unrelenting despite the arrest warrant issued by the International Court of Justice (ICC).

Instead of stopping the Gaza genocide as per the order of the ICC, Netanyahu continues to commit one ‘tragic mistake’ after the other. The first tragic mistake by its own admission was the killing of the UN aid workers. It was a deliberate targeting to stop the relief work in Gaza.

The impotent Security Council failed to act and punish Israel for the aggression. The ICC verdict must be implemented in word and deed!

This week, the international community saw another ‘tragic mistake’ repeated by Israel in which it targeted the hapless people living in tents in Rafah. It burnt them to death mercilessly.

All this is happening with the approval and collaboration with the United States (US). The weapons have mostly come from the US and the United Kingdom (UK) among other countries.

The Gaza Genocide is at a huge human cost. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been martyred till date. The Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), the Arab League and the petro-dollar rich Arab Gulf countries, with the honourable exception of the Sultanate of Oman, are deafeningly silent.

Some states like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are complicit in the genocide by openly supporting Israel.

Europe seems to have realized the danger that comes from Israel. Spain, Norway and Ireland have made a bold decision to recognize the State of Palestine, which they see it as necessary to bring peace to the Middle East.

Is this recognition too little and too late? Joe Biden of the US failed to deter their democratic spirit. Israel has protested and recalled its ambassadors from these countries. The European Union (EU) is mulling imposing sanctions against Israel.

South Africa stands as a friend of the oppressed Palestinians. Israel is getting increasing isolated. Netanyahu wants to cling to power over the dead bodies of the Palestinians. The heartless Netanyahu killed Palestinians with impunity even during the fasting month of Holy Ramadan. He did not heed to appeals for a ceasefire. He has been breathing fire non-stop since October 2023.

It is high time that the United Nations’ Security Council meet urgently and unanimously mandate allied forces of the UN to bomb Israel to stop the Gaza Genocide immediately.

There are past precedents. Iraq was wrongly accused of possessing weapons of mass destruction by Tony Blair the lunatic prime minister of UK. Iraq was bombed mercilessly.

What Israel is doing is an act of naked aggression. This must come to an end for the human civilization to survive. Economic sanctions must be imposed on Israel and the United States. Israel, US and the UK must be asked to pay compensation to Palestine for each of the 35,000 plus Palestinians killed and the loss of infrastructure.

The UN must create a Fund for the destitute orphans, who have lost both parents. These children should be provided free food, education and health facilities to lessen their agony and sufferings in the State of Palestine.

Admit Palestine as a full-fledged member of the United Nations. Restore peace and world order.

* Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui is Consulting Editor for Foreign & Political Affairs for Maravi Express, Republic of Malawi, Africa