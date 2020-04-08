UN Malawi warns of dangerous myths and misinformation fueling vigilante attacks

By Duncan Mlanjira

The United Nations (UN) Malawi says dangerous myths and misinformation are fueling the alarming number of mob justice attacks against persons accused of being so-called “blood suckers” that are taking place across the country.

A statement issued by UN Malawi Resident Coordinator, Maria Jose Torres quotes the media as reporting five deaths in the past three weeks — two persons murdered in Mzimba around March 23; two burnt to death in Chitipa around March 25 and one murdered in Rumphi on April 4.

“In addition, 10 separate violent attacks were reported during the same period in Kasungu, Ntchisi, Dowa, Mchinji, Karonga and Nkhata Bay,” says Torres in the statement.

“These attacks included violent assaults on police officers and health workers, as well as the destruction of buildings and vehicles.

“Dangerous myths and misinformation are feeding these vigilante attacks, which constitute serious breaches of Malawian criminal law and human rights standards.”

Torres applauded efforts to date by Malawian authorities to arrest suspects of these criminal acts as well as local messaging to speak out against this senseless behavior.

However, the UN says much more is required to stop this situation from worsening. The UN calls on national and local authorities to act urgently, including by conducting immediate investigations into all attacks and arresting and prosecuting alleged perpetrators.

The Government is also being asked to deliver social, psychological and medical support for victims and rapid action to dispel the harmful beliefs that lead to these attacks.

“Members of Parliament can play an important role by countering misinformation in their constituencies, while religious and traditional leaders can send clear messages to their communities.”

In his national address concerning the blood suckers made on Tuesday night, President Peter Mutharika said it is unfortunate while the country is going through very difficult times with the Coronavirus, he is deeply shocked that there are some Malawians and their political leaders who are destroying lives by creating rumours of bloodsucking to create panic and distress among people who are already going through painful times.

“Umenewo siumunthu aMalawi anzanga,” the President pleaded. “They are creating these rumours purely for political gain.

“First, they spread the rumours. Then, they label some people as suspects; and they mobilize people to kill these innocent people.

“In Ntchisi, people have burnt a Police Office because the police were keeping in custody a person whom the community claimed was a blood sucker. This is evil.

“The creators of this scheme have even organized vehicles moving around at night in the areas of Central Region. They have been intimidating people. As we speak, some people are now too afraid to sleep in their houses.

“Some innocent Malawians have been brutally killed in a mob justice because of being suspected to be bloodsuckers. Yet, these rumours are baseless and only deliberately created.

“We had similar rumours last year in the Southern Region as we were moving towards the May election. It was also the same time when some people were deliberately killing men, women and children with albinism with the intention of creating a negative opinion against me and the government.

“They went as far as fabricating a story that some members of my government were selling bones of people with albinism. This was of course a lie.

“The rumours of blood suckers have started again exactly at the time when the Malawi Electoral Commission is beginning registration for another election.

“We know it is a political strategy for some people to create fear and panic to suppress people from registering. Once again this is happening when we have a collective war against the Coronavirus.”

The President then accused Malawi Congress Party President Rev. Lazarus Chakwera that he is encouraging these acts of violence, saying Chakwera has ordered some of his followers to catch and kill innocent people who are rumoured to be collecting National IDs.

“As a supposed man of God himself, I want to appeal to Reverend Chakwera’s conscious that we are dealing with God’s people. These people are already distressed with Coronavirus.

“We are also dealing with people who have suffered in the violence and destruction of the past few months. Let us love Malawians. Every life is precious.

“As government, we will not allow mob justice, politics of violence and lawlessness to be our way of doing politics.”

He then applauded the Malawi Police Service for fighting these crimes of mob justice and political violence, saying so far, 158 suspected criminals have been arrested.

He then directed the acting Inspector General of Police, Duncan Mwapasa to arrest every single person who is involved in violence related to spreading false rumours of blood sucking and political violence.

He also directed the Malawi Defence Force to work with the Malawi Police Service to intensify patrols to ensure that Malawi remains a country of order and peace.

“In conclusion, I urge all peace loving Malawians to remain united against primitive politics of violence and intimidation — especially at this time when we are faced with the national threat of Coronavirus,” said the President.