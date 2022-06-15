UK major media house The Telegraph lauds Samuel Valla Bhima — 1st Malawian to become Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists

The iconic Bhima who died on April 8, 2022

In a article published on Wednesday, June 15, the telegraph.co.uk lauds late Samuel Valla Bhima, who died on April 8, 2022 at probably aged 97, as the first Malawian to become a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

Samuel Valla Bhima, who has died, probably aged 97, was the first Malawian to become a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

He was born to a Yao mother and Gujarati father in 1924 in the then British protectorate of Nyasaland. He did not know the exact date, though in 1964, when applying for a British passport, he settled on June 15, it being the middle of the month when the annual rains cease in Malawi.

Aged about five he was sent to the Providence Industrial Mission at Chiradzulu, established by the anti-colonial activist John Chilembwe and reopened in 1927 by Dr Malikebu, Nyasaland’s first qualified doctor.

Bhima recalled brutal treatment from the teaching staff and one day he ran home in tears: His mother withdrew him from the school, but two younger siblings were “terribly mistreated”.

At Blantyre Secondary School in 1941 he witnessed a medical assistant treat a pupil’s leg. He had never imagined becoming a doctor before, but two years later he obtained a scholarship to Makerere University in Uganda to study Medicine.

There, he became captain of the boxing team, played football with King Freddie of Buganda, and was friends with Julius Nyerere. Resisting family pressure to return home to farm, he persuaded the government to pay for flights to Uganda, a suit and some shoes, and graduated in 1951 as a Licentiate of Medicine and Surgery (East Africa).

Following an internship at Mulago Hospital, Kampala, he returned home as Nyasaland joined the colonial Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, also known as the Central African Federation.

The federal government designated Bhima as an Assistant Medical Officer, though an interdepartmental letter stated that he must be regarded as a “lower form of life”. He recalled: “The colonial government had paid for my education [but the Federal authorities] were reluctant to employ me [as a doctor].”

Bhima became a full Medical Officer in Zomba, the capital, in 1954 becoming the first black medical doctor in Nyasaland. Posted to Ntcheu, where pregnant woman were generally cared for by village-based traditional birth attendants, he became particularly popular with expectant mothers.

He performed operations under Tilley lamps, a visitor noting “his enthusiasm for his field of medicine and his heartfelt care of the women who came to him. They trusted him and travelled miles to have their babies near him. When he was working there the maternity ward was bulging – women on the beds, sharing beds, under the beds and in any available space.”

In 1957 he enrolled at the Rotunda hospital, a maternity hospital in Dublin, where he became a Licentiate of Midwifery, and while he was there, Dr Hastings Banda returned to Nyasaland to lead the fight for independence.

Bhima returned from Dublin and worked at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Blantyre, from May 1958. African doctors were not supposed to treat whites at the hospital but Bhima saved the life of a white woman with post-delivery complications in the absence of a white doctor.

1959 saw a breakdown of law and order and Bhima was one of two African doctors to work three days without a break due to the large number of casualties.

Hastings Banda had originally applied to return in 1942, as a doctor, but had been snubbed by the authorities. According to Bhima, Banda disliked other educated black Malawians – particularly if they were younger than him. Though Bhima felt slighted by Banda on several occasions, he was close to members of the new cabinet in 1964.

When Banda’s autocratic style sparked a crisis, his key opponent, Henry Chipembere, went into hiding. Bhima drove alone to visit him and supply him with insulin and, concerned that Bhima would end up in prison, the British Governor-General Sir Glyn Smallwood Jones negotiated to get him out of the country.

Over the next five years Bhima worked at Marston Green Maternity Hospital, Birmingham – Britain’s largest maternity unit – City General Hospital, Stoke-on-Trent, the North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary and North Staffordshire Maternity Hospital, and undertook postgraduate training in obstetrics and gynaecology, becoming a Member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

In 1967 Drs Catherine and Reginald Hamlin visited Birmingham from Ethiopia, where they were pioneering the repair of vesico-vaginal fistulae (VVF), transforming the lives of vulnerable women.

After spending a month with the Hamlins in Ethiopia, honing his skills with the VVF technique, in 1969 Bhima returned to Malawi as the country’s first Member of the RCOG and resumed his work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital,where he blazed a trail in maternal healthcare.

His overall 85 per cent success rate for VVF repair was remarkable for a sole practitioner. His unit delivered more than 6,000 women per year – with a Caesarean rate of 7.5 per cent; temporary shelters were erected for women enduring extended labour.

It was a busy department and Bhima was always working to improve standards. But resources were limited, the work was exhausting and in 1973 Bhima applied to retire from government service and enter private practice – only to receive a terse letter from Banda, now Malawi’s “President for Life”. It read simply: “If you are old and tired, get out.”

Bhima’s second political exile in Britain began with ad hoc GP work in Sussex. He went on to become an associate specialist in Worthing, Southlands and Zachary Merton hospitals, gaining a reputation for surgical excellence in complex cases.

He was philosophical, if hurt, when white patients refused to be treated by him and was disappointed never to reach professional parity with British colleagues, but he only objected openly when discrimination was directed towards others. In 1984 he was made a Fellow of the RCOG.

After Hastings Banda lost power in 1994, Bhima, aged 70, returned to work in Malawi. However he was paid very little and became disillusioned by deepening official corruption. He returned to Britain and in 2001 became sub-dean of King’s College Medical School. He finally retired aged 89.

Bhima was an inveterate socialiser, while his early passion for photography was later eclipsed by organic gardening and wine-making.

He married Joan Baldwin in 1975. She survives him with four of their five children.