UK for stronger partnerships in climate change fight

British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie

* We cannot get anywhere as a Commonwealth family unless we work together to tackle threats of climate change

* It is not only about funding but also innovation and ideas in coming together to discuss how we might tackle those problems together

By Patricia Kapulula, MANA

British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie has emphasised on the need for stronger partnerships amongst Commonwealth Member States, and the world at large, in tackling threats of climate change.

She was speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday evening, during commemorations to mark Commonwealth Day, saying building resilience in the face of the many challenges the world is facing today is vital hence the call for partnerships.

“We cannot get anywhere as a Commonwealth family unless we work together to tackle threats of climate change,” she said. “It is not only about funding but also innovation and ideas in coming together to discuss how we might tackle those problems together.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo called upon advanced nations to honour their pledges in dealing with climate change, saying the call is not an issue of apportioning blame but for such countries to take an initiative to assist countries such as Malawi, which are bearing the blunt of climate change yet they have not contributed much to such.

Malawi has since 2019 suffered from cyclones which have caused devastation year in year out and Minister Tembo said: “We have to bear the cost of construction. Instead of developing further we are going backwards because we have to go back to cover ground destroyed by these cyclones.”

Youth Activist, Patience Munyenyembe, who was keynote speaker at the event, called upon government and all stakeholders to build a future that is resilient for all, saying: “If Malawi is to build resilience and adapt in the face of climate change, it needs partners as well as invest in the youth.”

Commonwealth is a free association of 56 equal and independent member states which brings together 2.5 billion people across five geographic regions and 2024 marks 75 years of the association’s existence and Malawi’s 60th anniversary of becoming a member of the family.

The 2024 Commonwealth Day was held under the theme; ‘One Resilient Common Future’ — which highlights how the 56 member states must harness their strengths by building resilience, unlocking potential, leveraging the ‘Commonwealth Advantage’ and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth.