UK decorates MDF soldiers who took part in King Charles III’s Coronation procession in 2023

By Duncan Mlanjira

The 10 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers, who took part in the UK-Commonwealth Coronation procession of His Majesty King Charles III in May 2023, have been decorated with King’s Coronation Medals.

Led by Major Thokozani Moffat, the 10 soldiers were part of the Commonwealth Parade at the Coronation where King Charles III took oath undertaking to diligently serve in his constitutional position as Head of State of the United Kingdom (UK); the 14 Realms; the UK Overseas Territories; the Crown Dependencies; and as Head of the Commonwealth — the voluntary association of 56 independent sister nations that includes Malawi.

The medals were presented at a colourful event in Lilongwe by the British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie witnessed by MDF high ranking officers led by Commander, General Paul Valentino Phiri.

A statement from the British High Commission, quotes Ritchie as saying the UK was honoured to have Malawi represented at the Coronation, saying the country is one of UK’s closest allies in Africa and member of the Commonwealth family.

Ritchie added that UK and Malawi militaries share a historic and close relationship with regular exchanges; training courses; and the UK’s role in deployment training for MDF peacekeeping troops.

“We see in the MDF the professionalism, ethos and discipline that is a hallmark of our armed forces too,” she is quoted as saying. “The MDF have been an instrumental part of the success and stability of Malawi since 1964.

“Throughout your post-independence history, when faced with difficult circumstances, the MDF has always chosen to do the right thing.

“We see this internationally – with your deployments to Mozambique in the 1980s and in the past decade to DRC. And domestically — at times of political crisis or change in Malawi.

“Whether it was disarming paramilitaries as the country transitioned to democracy in the 1990s or following the Constitution at times of political change, the MDF has always chosen to do the right thing.

“That’s what makes the MDF such a respected institution, it’s what lies at the root of your and our ethos and it’s what makes us so proud to award His Majesty’s Coronation medals to you today,” Ritchie said.

On his part, MDF Commander, General Phiri said the Coronation Medals symbolise the strong partnership that exists between Malawi and the UK, and reinforce the two countries’ shared commitment to collaboration and solidarity.

“The involvement of our troops in the Coronation Parade of His Majesty the King was both an honour and a testament to the enduring ties that unite our nations.

“This esteemed recognition stands as a powerful symbol of our mutual dedication to fostering peace, cooperation, and solidarity,” he said.

King Charles III Coronation drew 4,000 troops from the UK and Commonwealth place in 2023, almost exactly 70 years after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, coronation in 1953.