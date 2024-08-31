UK commits to empowering Malawi’s young female creatives

Acting British High Commissioner & Development Director, Olympia Werekop-Brobby

* It is unfortunate that women in Malawi and globally continue to be marginalised in many walks of life, including the technical and creative fields

* Events like ‘Set It Off’ were an important milestone in the journey of opening space for women in the sector

The British Government says it is committed to empowering Malawi’s young creatives and promoting women’s leadership in the creative sector.

Acting British High Commissioner & Development Director, Olympia Werekop-Brobby, made the commitment today, August 31, at Lilongwe University of Agriculture & Natural Resources (LUANAR) Bunda Campus during an event dubbed ‘Set It Off’, which was organised by the Lake of Stars Festival, to celebrate and empower young women creatives in Malawi.

Wereko-Brobby said it is unfortunate that women in Malawi and globally continue to be marginalised in many walks of life, including the technical and creative fields.

She, therefore, expressed optimism that events like ‘Set It Off’ are an important milestone in the journey of opening space for women in the sector.

“The UK is proud to support ‘Set It Off’ and Lake of Stars because we are proud of the creative collaboration between our two countries and would like to celebrate it more,” said Wereko-Brobby. “And we would like to help profile the role of women in this creative journey- as leaders, innovators, and the driving force behind Malawi’s economic future.”

The day-long event comprised a panel discussion, workshops and live performances by Temwah, Daughters Banda, Hazel Mak and DJ Bubblegum among other.

Deputy Director of Gender Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Fred Simwaka tipped the women creatives to form groups for easier access of financing opportunities.