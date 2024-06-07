UEFA Euro 2024 to be beamed live on DStv and GOtv as MultiChoice secures exclusive rights

* Starts next Friday, June 14, with the opening match between the hosts Germany and Scotland, and continuing through to July 14



By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian fans of European football turns their attention to the UEFA European Football Championship (UEFA Euro 2024) following the conclusions of the 2023-24 domestic leagues season and they can rejoice as MultiChoice has secured exclusive rights to beam the competition live now on DStv and GOtv platforms.

Starting next Friday, June 14, with the opening match between the hosts Germany and Scotland, and continuing through to the grand finale on July 14, football fans across the continent can catch every match, each monumental goal, and all the defining football moments exclusively on MultiChoice platforms.

The 17th edition of the UEFA Euro pits 24 teams that qualified for the tournament, 19 of which participated in the previous edition that include the defending champions Italy and runners-up England as well 2022 FIFA World runners-up France and bronze medalists Croatia.

In its statement, MultiChoice says DStv and GOtv are entertainment platform options tailored to meet viewers needs with DStv delivering exceptional viewing with great value and flawless HD quality.

“Football fans can become completely immersed in every match, feeling as though they are right there in the stadium. Whether it’s witnessing Germany’s quest on home turf or Cristian Ronaldo’s final bow on the international stage, DStv brings the game to life and to your couch.

“GOtv offers an affordable and fun football viewing experience perfect for families and friends gathering to enjoy the tournament. It’s more than just watching a game — it’s about witnessing and sharing unforgettable moments together, creating memories that extend beyond the pitch.”

The stakes are incredibly high for the UEFA Euro 2024 with the hosts Germany against Scotland setting the tone for a tournament filled with historic rivalries and promising new clashes.

Spain and Italy meet on Thursday June 20 with Netherlands facing France the next day as some of the explosive matches that make the tournament must-not-miss.

MultiChoice further impresses fans that no matter their budget or lifestyle, MultiChoice has then covered, saying: “Choose DStv for outstanding HD quality — choose GOtv for a more social experience at an affordable price. With flexibility at the heart of our offerings, every fan can enjoy their perfect match setup, wherever and whenever”.

The fans are encouraged to download the MyDStv, MyGOtv apps to subscribe or reconnect the two platforms Stream Apps for easy viewing whether at home or on the move.

Last week, MultiChoice introduced a new experience for its subscribers, the DStv Stream that comes along with no wires nor a dish — a cutting-edge stand alone streaming service that opens up a new era for the modern connected household.

With the streaming platform, customers no longer require a dish — just a stable Wi-Fi connection to dive into a new experience that is designed for simplicity and ease.

Customers can choose from various packages to suit their pocket, from Premium to Access, offering registration of up to four devices while streaming one device at a time. The service also includes features such as offline downloads.

To sign up for this game-changing service, subscribers are encouraged to visit www.DStv.com on which with just a few clicks, new users can set off their new subscriptions — all without the need for installation.

In December last year, the entertainment service provider also launched GOtv Stream App, which is available for downloading on both iOs and Android smart mobile devices.

The stream is for free and the customer just needs to top up their mobile devices with data to download the App through the internet and further watch their favourite channels.

“This is a new way to experience the best of sports and entertainment,” said MultiChoice Malawi’ Head of Marketing, Yuk-yen Au-yeung at the official launch. “More people are leaning toward streaming services for non-stop entertainment on the go and GOtv Stream is just another way GOtv Malawi to innovate.”

“GOtv customers can now enjoy user-friendly, and personalized streaming at their fingertips. The new feature allows viewers to seamlessly watch their favourite programmes and other content on electronic devices, keeping them connected at any time and from anywhere.”

Some of the functionality available are Live TV, TV guide, CatchUp, which can be used on up to four devices, downloading content to devices, and Live Chat.

Meanwhile, the UEFA Euro 2024 — the quadrennial international football championship organised by UEFA — will be the third time that it will be played on German territory and the second time in reunified Germany as West Germany hosted the 1988 edition.

Portugal, France, England, Belgium and Hungary qualified for the 2024 edition with a flawless record of no loss while Albania and Romania return after missing out on Euro 2020, the former qualifying for only their second major tournament.

Serbia and Slovenia both returned for the first time since the 2000 edition with Serbia qualifying for the first time since Serbia & Montenegro became separate nations, and Slovenia qualifying for their fourth major tournament as an independent nation.

Georgia beat Greece on penalties in the play-offs to qualify for their first-ever tournament since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 — also becoming the only debutants for this edition and ensuring every final tournament since the inaugural Euro 1960 that saw one new team making their debut.

Notable absentees include Sweden, Russia and Wales with Sweden failing to reach the finals for the first time since Euro 1996 and also failing to qualify for their second major tournament in a row, having missed out on FIFA World Cup 2022.

Russia, who were regulars at finals since Euro 2000, were barred from the qualifiers altogether in the aftermath of the country’s invasion of Ukraine — the first time a national team had been banned from the competition since Yugoslavia in 1992.

Wales, who reached the knockout stages at the previous two editions, including the semi-finals at Euro 2026, lost to Poland on penalties in the play-offs and having made their debut at the previous edition, North Macedonia and Finland failed to qualify for this edition.—History info from UEFA website